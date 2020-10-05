Telit and Sequans Partner to Launch New CBRS Modules

PARIS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telit (AIM: TCM) announced the availability of two new modules designed and built to support CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) networks in the USA. The modules are based on Sequans’ (NYSE: SQNS) Cassiopeia LTE Cat 4/6 chipset technology and are optimized for the design of devices for private LTE IoT and broadband applications. The collaboration will benefit both companies by leveraging Telit’s strong position as a module supplier and Sequans’ expertise in 5G/4G cellular connectivity.

The Telit LTE Cat 4 LE915A4-P CBRS module, based on the Sequans Cassiopeia SQN3220SC chipset, is pin-to-pin compatible with the Sequans CB410L module, and the Telit LTE Cat 6 LE915A6-P, based on the Sequans Cassiopeia SQN3220 chipset, is compatible with the Sequans CB610L module. Both are the industry’s first cost-effective LCC (leadless chip carrier) modules designed from the ground up to enable easy and massive deployment of IoT devices on private LTE CBRS networks. The modules can support a wide range of applications — including industrial IoT and M2M devices, gateways, and broadband consumer devices — and the very small form factor LCC package enables easy mounting into small and thin devices or mini-PCI or M.2 NGFF carriers.

CBRS Module Features

Available in two versions: LTE Cat 6 LTE Cat 4

All-in-one standalone module solutions

3GPP Release 10

Small LCC (leadless chip carrier) package, 32 x 29 mm

Supports CBRS networks in USA on LTE band 48, and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43

Includes drivers for all major host operating systems

Includes comprehensive set of interfaces

“Telit has shown leadership in providing the CBRS market with solutions to accelerate the deployment of IoT devices on private LTE CBRS networks and we are excited to collaborate with them on these two new CBRS module solutions,” said Didier Dutronc, chief marketing officer, Sequans. “Telit has over 20 years’ experience in IoT with a reputation for innovation and excellence.”

“Sequans has tremendous experience in 3.5 GHz solutions and the new modules will be of great interest to our customers building IoT, M2M, or broadband devices for CBRS networks,” said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. “The modules share the same proven software architecture as Sequans’ other LTE modules, ensuring easy integration, a fast time to market, and we can offer them with assurance of high quality.”

According to ABI Research, “as 2G and 3G networks are shut down and full capability 5G networks are deployed, 4G LTE will be the workhorse driving IoT applications,” said Dan Shey, VP and IoT practice director. “In fact, by 2025, LTE devices will comprise over 65% of the cellular IoT device install base. Private network deployments will be yet another market contributing to LTE’s market dominance over the next decade.”

“Following the recent Priority Access Licenses (PAL) auction, it is clear that OnGo 4G and 5G solutions in the CBRS band appeal to a large and diverse set of users, which is driving increased market demand for OnGo deployments,” said Alan Ewing, executive director, CBRS Alliance. “As valued CBRS Alliance members, Telit and Sequans are among the leaders in the industry and we’re excited to see them partner together to continue to expand the depth of the ecosystem.”

To learn more about the FCC’s CBRS Priority Access License auction results and the impact CBRS may have on enterprise markets, join Telit and Sequans in a webinar on Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

