Sensibill Chooses William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by Sensibill for public relations services. The Toronto-based fintech provides everyday financial tools like digital receipt management and SKU-level data to help institutions better know and serve their customers.

Sensibill enables end users to more easily track spending and manage their finances, while unlocking unprecedented insights for the institution. With the company’s AI and machine learning technology institutions of all sizes can identify purchase patterns and financial behaviors that can be leveraged to attract, serve and retain traditionally overlooked or underserved segments such as gig workers, business travelers and household managers. Sensibill has partnered with approximately 80 financial institutions across North America and the U.K., as well as leading core and digital banking providers.

“From the beginning of our relationship, William Mills Agency has proven to be a trusted partner and valuable resource for our team, helping to drive our strategy for and amplify the reach of one of our company’s biggest client wins to-date,” said Corey Gross, co-founder and CEO of Sensibill. “In our time together, we’ve already seen strong results both from a public relations and content marketing standpoint, and we look forward to seeing what more we can accomplish moving forward.”

"Sensibill is a pioneer in helping financial institutions leverage contextual, SKU-level data to uncover meaningful, Amazon-like insights,” said Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency. “With Sensibill, banks and credit unions can unlock the data needed to better understand their customers and businesses’ financial needs and provide personalized products and services to help make their hard-earned money go further. Being able to tap into this data responsibly will be critical as the industry continues to look for ways to strengthen customer loyalty and boost digital engagement.”

About Sensibill

Toronto-based Sensibill provides everyday financial tools like digital receipt management and SKU-level data that helps banks and credit unions better know and serve their customers. The cloud-based solution enables end users to better track spending and manage their finances, while unlocking unprecedented insights for the institution. Sensibill has partnered with approximately 80 financial institutions across North America and the U.K. Visit getsensibill.com to learn more.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.