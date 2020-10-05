Diverzify Adds Memphis Commercial Flooring Legend Kenny Floor Covering To Roster of Service Brands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diverzify, the innovative independent leader in commercial flooring installation and maintenance services, is partnering with Kenny Floor Covering, Inc., a legendary 90-year-old Memphis, Tennessee commercial flooring service provider, and will retain the famed brand as part of its multi-location enterprise of service locations. Kenny Floor Covering brings a strong customer base of corporate, real estate development, and medical companies and a breadth of service capabilities that include hard surface, resilient, wood, and carpet to the Diverzify network. As a Diverzify company, Kenny Floor Covering will benefit from operational efficiencies through an innovative digital shared services platform and access to industry-leading physical and intellectual assets and resources.

“We are thrilled to include Kenny Floor Covering in our network of premier brands,” said Bill Graves, president of sales and business development for Diverzify. “It will be exciting and rewarding to extend the reach of this iconic brand to new locations and customers.”

An institution within the greater Memphis business community, Kenny Floor Covering will gain additional strengths and resources through Diverzify. “We are very proud of our business heritage and the reputation we’ve established,” said Kevin Kenny, president of Kenny Floor Covering. “As part of Diverzify, we are enriching our operations and service capabilities to ensure our continued legacy in the Memphis business community and beyond.”

The Kenny Floor Covering brand will be retained and updated to reflect the Diverzify affiliation. The company’s website will be unavailable during the brand update period.

Diverzify is an innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform that links and powers a network of company locations, Diverzify+, and established market brands that include RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), High Performance Flooring and Professional Athletic Sports Surfaces (PASS), and Lane’s Floor Coverings and Interiors. The collaborative structure of shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to solve virtually any commercial flooring challenge, from creation to maintenance, with unprecedented consistency and performance quality.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Professional Athletic Sports Surfaces (PASS), Floors by Beckers, Lane’s Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), and Kenny Floor Covering.