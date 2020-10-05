Princeton Longevity Center and PinnacleCare Announce Alliance to Provide Healthcare Advocacy Support for Patients with Life-Changing Diagnoses

PRINCETON, N.J. & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Princeton Longevity Center (PLC), the leading experts in preventive medicine and executive health, and PinnacleCare, the premier concierge health advisory firm, today announced that they are partnering so patients will have access to renowned specialists nationwide and facilitated appointments for clinically significant findings requiring quick and expert follow-up.

When a patient receives a life-changing diagnosis, a professional health advisory firm can make all the difference in ensuring the best outcomes by expertly navigating the complexities of the healthcare system. PinnacleCare identifies the best specialists in the country, expedites all appointments and seamlessly manages all details.

“For most PLC patients, findings tend to be more minor and can be corrected with simple intervention,” said Dr. David Fein, medical director at PLC. “But for some, a day at PLC will be life-changing. For those patients – who may have traveled from all over the country – having an alliance with just one hospital system doesn’t make sense. Partnering with the experts at PinnacleCare means our patients have access to the best doctors and the best institutions in the entire country to address their health findings and get them on the path to treatment quickly.”

“A thorough, comprehensive evaluation is an important first step in identifying health problems that can be addressed at the earliest stage,” said Dr. Miles Varn, chief executive officer of PinnacleCare. “Equally important is access to the right specialist with the right expertise to treat an identified issue. Navigating the healthcare system can be an overwhelming burden for the patient without the help of a PinnacleCare health advisor.”

A PLC comprehensive exam is the region’s most extensive and effective program for early detection of many diseases including the leading silent killers – like heart disease and cancer. Most patients seek the peace of mind that comes with PLC’s medically advanced testing and the time and attention from leading preventive medicine experts who take the time to explain their risks and test results.

With the PinnacleCare alliance, PLC offers additional support if a complex or life-changing diagnosis is found. PinnacleCare will offer its services to PLC members who need critical follow up resources (such as a top cardiologist or oncologist). Its experts will then identify leading specialists, facilitate appointments or provide a more comprehensive approach.

PinnacleCare services are available immediately to PLC patients with qualifying conditions at three centers: Princeton, NJ; Shelton, CT; and Fairfax, VA; and PLC is now booking appointments at its newest location, 1 World Trade Center in Manhattan, opening November 16th, 2020.

For more information about this new service, interested parties should contact PLC and PinnacleCare.

About Princeton Longevity Center

Founded by Dr. David Fein in 2002, Princeton Longevity Center is a leading preventive medicine center headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Princeton Longevity Center specializes in Preventive and Personalized Medicine and Executive Health Exams with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. For more information, visit www.PrincetonLongevityCenter.com or call (888) 800-0752.

About PinnacleCare

PinnacleCare is a leading health advisory firm, founded in 2001, that connects individuals to the world’s most advanced healthcare and facilitates access to top specialists for personalized care. We provide a broad range of support to families and organizations – helping our members to avoid unnecessary medical procedures and access the optimal care they deserve.