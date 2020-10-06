APAC Tier 1 Operator Awards P.I. Works to Provide Automated Radio Network Management Solutions

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.I. Works has signed a multi-year contract with an Incumbent Tier 1 Operator in APAC to deploy its radio network automation and configuration management solutions. As a part of the scope, P.I. Works will also provide SDK (Software Development Kit) capabilities that will enable its customer to develop its own automation use cases.

The project aims to drive efficiency in network operations, while enhancing customer experience through automated management of critical and daily network management tasks. Additionally, the solution will ensure that the customers enjoy high-quality and seamless mobile services during mass events.

In addition to this, P.I. Works’ comprehensive SDK offerings will provide the ability to develop, prototype and package innovative automation modules for a variety of different use cases, creating new avenues to enhance the quality and efficiency of the network.

Tuna Toker, General Manager at P.I. Works AP Pte. Ltd., said: “We are excited to join hands with a major Tier 1 Operator on this project and are committed to supporting their current and future network requirements, with P.I. Works becoming a long-term trusted partner. We strongly believe that our cutting-edge network automation solutions will empower them to accelerate the introduction of innovative mobile services, drive operational excellence and transform the mobile experience of mobile users on the path to 5G.”

The project marks an important milestone for P.I. Works, as this is an important addition to P.I. Works’ customer base. Along with the other new customer wins over the last 6 months, our growing footprint in the APAC region will spur further growth of our team in the region.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is the leading provider of AI-driven mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with its award-winning product portfolio and services. These solutions empower Mobile Operators to accelerate network transformation, improve network quality and reduce network management costs on the way to 5G. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at 51 mobile network operators in 37 countries. P.I. Works actively contributes to the ETSI, GTI, 3GPP standardization forum and Open Source initiatives.