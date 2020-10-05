 Titomic to Deliver Samples under Lockheed Martin & RMIT Research Program

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melbourne-based industrial additive manufacturing company, Titomic Limited, has entered into a commercial research and development agreement with RMIT University (“RMIT”) to be conducted on behalf of Lockheed Martin – a major aerospace and defence company. The study will assess the capabilities of Titomic Kinetic Fusion® (TKF) to create structural satellite parts made from a high-performance metal. Titomic’s participation in this joint research project will analyse the various capabilities of both traditional and additive manufacturing methods relative to radiation shielding within satellites.

Under this research agreement, Titomic will manufacture high-performance, metal demonstration samples for satellite parts using its industrial-scale additive manufacturing process, Titomic Kinetic Fusion®. This research project may also lead to commercial opportunities for Titomic within the space and defence sectors following the successful validation of the additively manufactured demonstration satellite parts. The small satellite components (cubes) market for commercial and government applications in the main areas of telecommunications, broadcasting, and data communications, with the market size anticipated to grow from USD $4.18B in 2018 to USD $18.30B by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.28%1.

Titomic’s Managing Director Jeff Lang stated:

“Titomic is excited to be involved in this RMIT joint research initiative alongside the global defence and aerospace prime, Lockheed Martin, to provide significant benefit for all involved. As we demonstrate the unique capabilities of Titomic Kinetic Fusion® for the additive manufacture of satellite structures using high-performance metals and super alloys, we are also enabling exponentially faster production to reduce lead-times for the space industry, from months to hours, compared to traditional processes.”

RMIT University’s Professor Milan Brandt stated:

"RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing is excited to be working with long term partner Lockheed Martin and Titomic to advance the state of the art in advanced manufacturing methods for protection of satellites from space radiation. The combination of additive manufacturing and highly-dense materials for this application offers new opportunities for not only increased radiation resistance but significantly reduced lead times for manufacture of new satellites."

