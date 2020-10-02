AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Ocean International Reinsurance Company Limited

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Ocean International Reinsurance Company Limited (Ocean Re) (Barbados). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ocean Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

In February 2020, AM Best placed Ocean Re’s ratings under review with developing implications to reassess the company’s financial strength, corporate structure and strategy following completion of the acquisition of a major share of the company by QD Overseas Ventures Inc. (QDOV, previously named Energy Risk Indemnity Reinsurance Inc.). Since then, Ocean Re has provided needed information, including consolidated audited financial statements, and shown progress in the alignment of its corporate structure and implementation of its strategy, relieving AM Best’s concerns.

The stable outlooks derive from the reinforced capital base of the company after its acquisition, which provides the company the capacity to expand into new markets and products. The stable outlooks also recognize disciplined underwriting by the company and profitable results amid an unfavorable business cycle.

Ocean Re is a Barbados-based reinsurer, licensed as a Class 2 insurance company, which offers a diversified product mix throughout Latin America and other strategically identified geographic markets. The company also offers facultative programs that are fully funded to the projected ultimate losses of the company’s clients. Its business development strategy clearly identifies an increase in the proportion of traditional reinsurance in its portfolio, as compared with its captive portfolio.

Ocean Re’s regional geographic footprint continues to expand, reaching into 83 countries throughout Latin America and other countries beyond the region. Ocean Re foresees significant growth potential in Panama, Colombia and Mexico, as well as Guatemala, Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa, Inter-African Conference on Insurance Markets (CIMA), and Far East, which would diversify the portfolio.

The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains at strongest levels and has benefited from a capital contribution received in early 2020. AM Best will continue to monitor Ocean Re’s balance sheet strength, particularly given the influence that its holding company exerts on it due to its financial leverage and evolving corporate structure.

Ocean Re’s operating performance in 2019 resulted in positive net income, due to good levels of premium sufficiency derived from the nature of its captive business, as well as from an adequate retrocession program for its expanding traditional reinsurance lines. So far, 2020 is proving to be a challenging year for business generation; nevertheless, underwriting performance continues to drive the company’s strategy, either through higher risk-taking or through improved underwriting standards for new captive business.

Negative rating actions could derive from material changes to risk-adjusted capitalization as a result of significant losses or if Ocean Re fails to implement its business strategy successfully. Positive rating actions are not foreseen in the medium term.

