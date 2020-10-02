Ryder Named a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation” Underscoring Diversity Initiatives

Ryder is a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and commercial fleet management solutions, was recently announced as a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The magazine created the award to support part of WIT’s mission to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry. This year, more than 125 nominations were received and nearly 13,500 votes were cast to identify the companies that are leading the commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry.

“Embracing diversity of every kind is at the heart of Ryder’s culture, and we have seen the tremendous value of having diversity across every part of our business,” said Karen Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for Ryder, and a 2016 Influential Woman in Trucking finalist. “Ryder is proud to be a company that values the impact that women have in our industry and we remain committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion among all our employees. While there is always more work to be done, we are proud of what we have accomplished with advancing more women in the ranks of Ryder.”

The 2020 WIT nominations were evaluated based on various elements including: corporate culture supportive of gender diversity; flexibility in hours and work environment; competitive compensation; quality benefits package; training, continued education and development support; career advancement opportunities; and well-maintained and safe equipment and facilities for drivers.

Ryder is an active participant in the Women In Trucking Association and supports its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. So far in 2020, 20% of Ryder’s new hires have been women, up 28% from the year prior. Ryder has proven it is committed to gender diversity through its many initiatives to recruit and retain women in its workforce with more than 1,300 women in leadership roles throughout its operations in U.S. and Canada. This highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment to addressing the logistics and transportation industry’s gender gap by empowering women to succeed across the company.

“When we consider a top company for women, Ryder has proven they are committed to gender diversity. They have elevated their support to both the Women In Trucking Association and scholarship foundation with higher level financial commitments as well as in board participation with both organizations. This intense effort to create a more female friendly industry is commendable and evident in this recognition,” said Ellen Voie, President/CEO, Women In Trucking, Inc.

Forbes has recognized Ryder as a “Best Employer for Women” – a place where women can develop a rewarding career. In 2020, Ryder’s Group Director of Safety, Health & Security Mauryo Jones was named to WIT’s “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” and in 2019, Ryder’s Director of Transportation Management Ruth Lopez was named the winner of WIT’s “Influential Woman in Trucking” award, further demonstrating Ryder’s emphasis on women as an integral part of the trucking industry. As a WIT sponsor, Ryder annually supports the scholarship program to make technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in trucking.

