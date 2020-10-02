Variety Fun Features Raw Rev For Snack Subscription Box

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raw Rev’s Glo Bar in Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt flavor will soon be featured in Variety Fun snack subscription boxes for the month of October 2020. Variety Fun delivers hundreds of thousands of snacks to households across the United States.

Glo Bars contain 11g protein, 13g fibre and 3g sugar per bar. They’re 100% vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, kosher and free from preservatives, soy protein isolates, whey, grains, and sugar alcohols.

“When we feature a new snack brand in our subscription boxes like Raw Rev’s Glo Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Bars, it’s our way of showing our subscribers that we love introducing them to new snacks, while still keeping in mind their love of the classics,” says Ilya Avshalumov. “At the end of the day, making our Variety Fun subscribers excited is the goal.” - Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun.

About Raw Rev

Raw Rev’s values revolve around using quality, raw and vegan ingredients to create delicious foods that honor the health of people and the planet. According to rawrev.com, all their products are Gluten Free, Non GMO, 100% Vegan, and Kosher.

To learn more, visit rawrev.com

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly launched brands that are in need of a platform.

To learn more, visit varietyfun.com