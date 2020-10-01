SHI International Awarded ITES-SW2 Contract

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has been awarded the Information Technology Enterprise Services – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract from the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) office. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software and maintenance has a $13 billion ceiling value with a five-year base and a five-year option term.

With thousands of partners, SHI provides a one-stop source for software and services across the contract’s 14 product categories, simplifying purchasing for the Army, the Department of Defense (DoD), federal agencies, and systems integrators supporting their federal customers, all of which can leverage this vehicle. SHI has the depth and breadth of partnerships to supply hundreds of thousands of technology products, from world-class manufacturers to niche software needs.

“Winning ITES-SW2 is just the latest result of our continued investment in our federal government practice,” said Steve Levine, Director of Federal Sales at SHI International. “Our resources and capabilities allow us to guide the DoD and other federal agencies as they advance and optimize their software and services. From our dedicated team to our deep bench of partners, we can simplify the procurement process and bring their goals within reach.”

SHI’s software and professional services teams include thousands of licensing and product specialists, engineers and technical resources, and security practitioners. SHI supports both federal government agencies and federal systems integrators. ITES-SW2 is the latest buying vehicle SHI can offer these customers, joining its GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V Contract, and various DoD ESI BPAs.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

