SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. Announces the Addition of Jelly Belly, Inc. ® to the Halloween Costume & Treat Giveaway to Affected Families of the California & Pacific Northwest Wildfires

ANTIOCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. announced today that Jelly Belly, Inc. ® is joining the team to provide Costumes and Candies to the children affected by the recent catastrophic wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest.

“The toy giveaway during the Kincade fire was such an incredible success,” said Gregg Clifford, President and CEO of SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. “With the unprecedented fires, and the Country still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we didn’t give this a second thought. Our children should not have to feel that everything is going wrong, with the wildfires taking them from home and COVID-19 making it almost impossible to do something as simple as Trick or Treating. Our hope is that the costumes and candy treats will provide a little ray of sunshine through the havoc this year has shown us all. We are so thankful as we stated before to our partners JAKKS Pacific for their incredible and generous contributions to make this happen, and now we are honored to announce the addition of Jelly Belly to this effort. We could not be more thankful and happy to have this wonderful company offer to help.”

“The recent wildfires have had a profound impact on so many families throughout the West. We are pleased to partner with SunPoint and JAKKS Pacific to provide JellyBelly® treats to brighten the lives of children coping with the tragic loss of their homes,” said Lisa Rowland Brasher, President and CEO, Jelly Belly Candy Company.

If your family has been displaced, or home has been red tagged by a city or county as unsafe to occupy as a result of any of the recent West Coast firestorms, please visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. website at (www.sunpoint.us) and click on the costume/treat giveaway link and fill in the information. You will be contacted directly so that packages can be delivered to your children prior to Halloween. We are also hoping to create a collage of all the children having fun this Halloween and encourage all children to snap photos of their costumes and candy treats and post throughout social media using hashtag #HalloweenLives, and we encourage people to tag SunPoint Public Adjusters, JAKKS Pacific and Jelly Belly – there is a place on the form to let us know if you would like your child/children included in the collage.

About SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc.®:

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. is the “Gold Standard” of the Public Adjusting industry. Our team of experts have been advocating on behalf of policyholders for decades. We have handled, managed and successfully navigated claims ranging from homeowner losses; corporate losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars; disaster losses involving government entities and entire municipalities; agricultural and recall losses, and virtually any type of disaster claim that could be imagined. We are here when you need us.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company:

Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898, and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com, or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

If you would like more information about the giveaway or to schedule interviews, please contact

Elaine Gulino at 480.277.0071 or email at elaine@sunpoint.us // www.sunpoint.us

5183 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531