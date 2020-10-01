Generational Group Sponsors Here’s Life Africa Golf Tournaments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of Here’s Life Africa’s 2020 Global Golf Galas. These fundraisers will be hosted at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, TX, on October 5, 2020 and Reunion Golf & Country Club, Madison, MS on November 16, 2020.

The golf tournaments will celebrate and support the vital ministry of Here’s Life Africa (HLA), which impacts thousands of lives each year. HLA is a Christian ministry sharing the story of Jesus, discipling villagers, and planting churches in Africa.

“We’re honored and blessed to be able to support such a great cause for the fourth year in a row,” said Generational Group President and CEO Ryan Binkley. “As newly planted churches take root thanks to HLA, true hope arrives and lives are changed forever.”

To register for the golf tournament, fill out HLA’s online form. To find more information, or to add your sponsorship to these worthy events, please contact 214.282.8889 or email info@hereslifeafrica.com.

There is also an online auction in conjunction with the Grapevine tournament that will benefit Here’s Life Africa. You can find more information regarding the auction here.

Learn more about Here’s Life Africa at https://www.hereslifeafrica.com/.

