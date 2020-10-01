Republica Havas Unveils Havas House, Its New Custom Media, Content, and Publishing Division

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Republica Havas, one of America’s leading advertising, media, and communications agencies, announced today the expansion of its capabilities and services with the launch of Havas House, a global custom media, content, and publishing division. Based in Miami, Florida, and led by seasoned media executive Marisa Beazel as president, Havas House will work with brands worldwide and will also collaborate with Havas network agencies and their clients in the specialized area of custom owned media and content.

Most recently, Beazel was president and publisher of HCP Media. Several members of the HCP leadership team have also joined Havas House, adding to its breadth, experience, and potential. Over the years, Beazel and her team have managed key partnerships for numerous brands in the custom media space, including Marriott International, Cayman Airways, Jamaica Tourist Board, the Los Cabos Hotel Association, De Palm Tours Aruba, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Acqualina Resort and Residences, and the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

“We strive to be the most meaningful partner that brands turn to for all their integrated marketing needs, and the Havas House offering uniquely complements our creative, media, and communications capabilities,” said Jorge A. Plasencia, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Republica Havas. “Marisa and her award-winning team are regarded as some of the best at their craft, and we’re thrilled to have them join our family,” he added.

Havas House services advance Havas’ global strategic ambition to build a first-class creative network that delivers content through modern platforms. The new division will manage all aspects of custom and owned media, content, publishing, and marketing initiatives, from concept development and content curation to photography, design, editing, and print management. Havas House seamlessly blends with Havas’ vast array of creative, digital, social marketing, media, public relations, experiential, and other services.

“I am honored to lead Havas House and work alongside the amazing team at Republica Havas and the extended Havas network as we start this exciting new venture,” said Marisa Beazel, president of Havas House. “Custom media, content, and publishing encompasses so much opportunity for brands, and Republica Havas understands this. Their commitment and excellence in creative, communications, and client service will elevate the business and our clients’ overall experience,” she added.

About Republica Havas

Republica Havas is one of America’s leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas provides integrated marketing services including strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, public relations, social, and experiential to numerous blue-chip clients in the United States and markets around the world. Republica Havas also boasts Havas House, a global custom media, content and publishing company. Republica Havas is the lead U.S. multicultural agency partner of Paris-based Havas Group. Havas is a subsidiary of Vivendi, a global content, media, and communications group with assets including Universal Music Group, Canal+, Gameloft, StudioCanal, Editis, and Dailymotion. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @RepublicaHavas on social media.

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America’s leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group’s mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company’s website: havasgroup.com