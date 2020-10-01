CURE Media Group Seeks Art Submissions for Second Annual CURE® Calendar Contest

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is now accepting art submissions to appear in the online CURE® art gallery. Twelve selected artists will have their work featured in a 2021 calendar that sheds light on the cancer experience.

“We are excited to launch our second annual CURE® art calendar contest, which showcases the transformation of cancer’s challenges into pieces that are both therapeutic and inspiring,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “We encourage the CURE® community of cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, to submit their unique artwork for a chance to be featured in our national 2021 calendar.”

This year’s 12 artists will be selected by a committee of CURE® staff members, based on the following criteria:

The artist must submit an image of any kind of original visual art, such as a painting, sketch or sculpture.

The artist must submit a title and a short description for their artwork that states its meaning to them, how it relates to the cancer experience and what medium(s) they used to create the work.

The artist can submit more than one artwork but will only win for one piece if selected.

The artwork must be submitted by, and attributed to, its creator(s).

The deadline to submit artwork for the calendar contest is Sunday, November 15, 2020, after which 12 artists’ submissions will be selected to be featured in an exclusive CURE® calendar. All readers are encouraged to submit their art for the contest by emailing editor@curetoday.com.

Readers who do not wish to participate in the calendar contest but still wish to submit artwork to appear in our online gallery are encouraged to do so throughout the year. Those submissions may also be considered for inclusion in the print or online CURE® magazines.

To view the CURE® art gallery, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®” live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.