Chargeurs Partners With CLO Virtual Fashion to Innovate the 3D Digital Design Process

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies today announced that it has launched an industry-first, exclusive global partnership with CLO Virtual Fashion, a world leader in 3D garment simulation technology. Through the collaboration, Chargeurs’ interlining items will be made available as digitized assets on CLO’s platform, enabling fashion and apparel designers to add the interlinings directly into their 3D virtual designs. Chargeurs’ assets are the only interlinings that will be available on the platform and their addition by CLO will empower designers to digitally iterate complete designs in real time, ultimately creating more accurate virtual garments.

“Our partnership with CLO is a game-changing technology initiative, as we are the first company in the interlinings industry to make our products available as digitized assets that can instantly be added to 3D virtual fashion designs,” said Angela Chan, Managing Director and President of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. “Designers will now be able to easily pull in our digitized interlinings to complete their visual creations and ensure true and proper fit on-screen in CLO’s 3D design program. In the past, designers had no ability to access digitized interlinings, so they could only make a best guess as to how a garment would truly fit, drape and look.”

Chargeurs’ exclusive partnership with CLO will enable designers to create more accurate 3D visual simulations of garments, driving faster speed to market for brands. The addition of the digital interlining assets to the CLO platform will also provide significant sustainability benefits, including reducing waste and resource usage by eliminating the need to create and ship physical samples back and forth among product development and manufacturing teams that are typically located in different regions across the globe.

“We’re extremely proud to be Chargeurs’ partner in innovation through this global initiative,” said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. “By adding Chargeurs’ interlining products to our platform as digital assets, we will help apparel design companies shorten their lead times by making the design process more efficient and comprehensive, eliminating miscommunication and guesswork, and reducing waste and energy usage associated with physical sample making and shipping.”

ABOUT CHARGEURS*PCC FASHION TECHNOLOGIES

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for the world’s leading fashion apparel brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is a global group which delivers its expertise in four key sectors with very high potential for value creation: protection for premium materials, fashion and luxury, museum services and healthcare. The Group has over 2,400 employees in five continents, who serve a diversified customer base spanning more than 90 countries. Revenue for first-half 2020 amounted to €518.5 million.

ABOUT CLO VIRTUAL FASHION

CLO Virtual Fashion is a world leader in 3D garment simulation technology. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, we envision our technology to become not only the tool to create virtual garments, but also the platform to provide valuable data about garments, designs, and trends. Our products include CLO (3D design software for apparel designers and brands), Marvelous Designer (3D design software for character artists at gaming and animation companies), Benefit by CLO (virtual fitting platform) and CLOSET (communications and collaboration platform for virtual garments). CLO Virtual Fashion is a global company with offices in New York, Munich, Madrid, Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Bangalore. For more information, visit http://www.clo3d.com/.