Affinity Health Plan Enters Into Definitive Agreement with Molina Healthcare

BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bronx-based Affinity Health Plan, a community-focused health plan organization, with one of the largest provider networks in the Greater New York region, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Throughout its nearly 35-year history, Affinity has been building on its legacy grounded in primary care and community health. Guided by the belief that healthcare is a right, and not a privilege, Affinity’s singular mission has been to help ensure access and availability of quality health care to individuals who need it most, right in the communities where they live.

“ Affinity is very pleased to find such an excellent match to our legacy of community service and support in Molina,” says Affinity’s President & CEO, Michael Murphy. He adds, “ Our combined resources will enable us to further accelerate our progress working with community health centers and other providers to extend the safety net to those who need it most.”

Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, Molina will be maintaining the Affinity brand, as well as the Affinity Bronx based offices.

Molina provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through second quarter of this year, it served roughly 3.6 million members.

Affinity’s exclusive financial advisor in connection with the pending sale was Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Affinity’s legal advisor was Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Any questions can be forwarded to: Sasheika Tomlinson, Director – Marketing Communications. She can be reached by calling 718 794-5773, or via email at stomlinson@affinityplan.org.

About Affinity Health Plan

Affinity Health Plan — serving our communities best by keeping our members’ needs first. Founded in 1986, Affinity is an independent, not-for-profit organization driven by the mission to help its members, their families and their communities lead healthier lives. For over 30 years, Affinity has built one of the area’s largest physician networks, which includes 60,000 providers and more than 100 quality hospitals in the Greater New York region. Affinity offers a variety of programs under Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and Enriched Health on the New York State of Health Marketplace for members in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, as well as in Nassau, Orange, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties. For more information, visit AffinityPlan.org, or follow Affinity Plan on Twitter and Facebook.