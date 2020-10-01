CHPA Adds Leader from the Vitamin & Dietary Supplements Industry to Membership

WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nature’s Bounty Co., a global leader in health and wellness, has joined the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) as its newest member. Nearly half of CHPA’s current members manufacture or market dietary supplements in addition to either over-the-counter (OTC) and/or consumer medical device products, but The Nature’s Bounty Co. – a manufacturer of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, and herbal products – is CHPA’s newest pure-play member exclusively in the dietary supplements category.

“We’re pleased to join CHPA and support its renewed focus on nutritionals,” says Paul Sturman, President and CEO, The Nature’s Bounty Co. “I, along with several leaders at Nature’s Bounty, have had the pleasure of working with the talented CHPA team and its membership in the past. We look forward to contributing our thought leadership and voice to their efforts to ensure that consumers have greater understanding and access to the industry’s quality nutrition products in support of their personal health and well-being.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Nature’s Bounty to CHPA,” said Scott Melville, CHPA President and CEO. “CHPA is the home for science-based personal healthcare companies like Nature’s Bounty that are committed to promoting responsible self-care, with a strong commitment to quality sourcing, good manufacturing practices, reliable scientific evidence, and ethical marketing.”

According to Melville, “Responsible dietary supplement industry leadership is more important now than ever as consumers, healthcare professionals, regulators, policymakers, and payors increasingly recognize the category’s importance in overall healthcare. CHPA and our members look forward to working with Nature’s Bounty to shape the future of personal healthcare and advance the dietary supplements category in the world’s largest market.”

CHPA is the only association in the U.S. representing the broad personal healthcare industry – including OTC medicines, dietary supplements, and consumer medical devices. CHPA was founded in the 19th century to represent the OTC “proprietary” medicine industry. But as self-care evolved and CHPA members grew into adjacent self-care categories, CHPA widened its scope to represent the broader personal healthcare marketplace beyond OTC medicines, first by expanding into dietary supplements several decades ago, and into consumer medical devices more recently.

