Hiya Enables Quantum Assurance International, Inc. to Connect With Customers With a New Voice Performance Strategy

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced a new partnership with Quantum Assurance International, Inc. to drive higher answer and conversion rates with the Branded Calls feature and proactive reputation management. With the new voice performance strategy, Quantum Assurance has significantly improved customer experience, increased workforce productivity, and boosted brand awareness.

As an independent insurance company that makes more than 500,000 calls per month, Quantum Assurance has seen an immediate business impact with Hiya Connect’s Branded Calls and reputation management services, including:

Answer rates have increased 17%, enabling agents to more efficiently reach customers who are actively shopping for insurance quotes;

Call durations have increased 19%, providing for more engaging conversations that lead to higher sales conversions;

Calls answered on the first attempt have increased 10%, optimizing the agents’ calling efforts and allowing agents to make a strong first impression;

Inaccurate spam labels have been avoided, meaning that agents’ calls are no longer being blocked or falsely flagged.

“Hiya has quickly become one of our most effective tools to increase our business outcomes, which has been imperative over the past several months,” said Justin Ryan Marks, VP of Marketing at Quantum Assurance. “In addition to a meaningful impact on our KPIs, Hiya has also had a real impact on our customers and agents. Customers love knowing who is calling so they know to answer the phone, and our agents reach more customers and convert more sales.”

Hiya also provides Quantum Assurance with real-time data and insights that inform their voice performance strategy. As a data-driven company, Quantum Assurance uses the intelligence provided by Hiya to audit their calling practices, test the performance of new messages, and continually reassess the effectiveness of their voice calls. The ability to leverage Hiya’s industry-leading data has contributed to a decrease in Quantum Assurance’s customer acquisition cost. Hiya helped Quantum Assurance achieve these results immediately with fast, seamless integration, taking just 48 hours to become fully operational.

“Quantum Assurance is a great success story of how companies can quickly integrate our innovative technology to transform their voice calls and, ultimately, make a significant impact on their business,” said Kush Parikh, COO at Hiya.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global enterprises, carriers and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 130M users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights that move businesses forward. Learn more at Hiya.com.

About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.

Quantum Assurance International, Inc., is a national independent insurance agency focused on delivering the efficiencies of direct to consumer insurance models with the protection, competitiveness, and versatility of the independent insurance market. Quantum’s approach is simple: Understand the risk completely; educate the customer completely; protect the policyholder completely! We understand! You Deserve Options! For more information, visit www.quantumassurance.com