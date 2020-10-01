Viamedia Renews Long-Term Advertising Partnership With Service Electric Cablevision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the leading cross-media local advertising company, announced today that it has renewed its long-term agreement with Service Electric Cablevision, Inc. (SECV) to continue running advertising sales for the company’s video ad services across the Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre markets. The new deal extends one of Viamedia’s longest-standing partnerships, having represented SECV for approximately two decades.

Viamedia will continue managing sales for local advertisers, serving ads to more than 100,000 homes across 100 communities which SECV serves.

“Our partnership with Service Electric Cablevision has been incredibly fruitful, and it’s our mutual commitment to the local communities we serve and the Service Electric Cablevision brand that makes this relationship a perfect fit,” said Viamedia CEO Mark Lieberman. “We strive to deliver the most effective advertising solutions to the more than 400 advertisers in the market.”

Service Electric Cablevision is a leading Pennsylvania provider of Internet, TV, and Phone services. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, SECV continues to deliver new and improved content and products to its customers in 100 communities in three operating regions.

“Viamedia has always been at the forefront of innovation, delivering advanced solutions that make advertising simpler, more effective, and more profitable. Renewing our partnership was an easy decision,” said Donald Brandt, Director of Programming at Service Electric Cablevision. “With Viamedia’s undivided support, our advertisers, businesses and communities have the solutions they need to ensure success, at a time when it’s never been more critical.”

The expanded partnership reinforces Viamedia’s national footprint. Today, the company manages sales and operations for more than 60 cable companies across 69 of the nation’s top designated market areas (DMAs), bringing invaluable opportunities for advertisers to reach local audiences in markets across the country.

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City with operational headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video cross media advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 31 states across 69 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including Viamedia's patented QTT™ which bridges digital programmatic with linear TV as well as OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia's success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. In June 2020, Viamedia launched #ChangeStartsRightHere, a grassroots campaign to foster positive conversations to help end racism. As part of the initiative, Viamedia has invited local business, minority leaders and law enforcement to submit spots about how they are working together to create positive change and a more inclusive future, which Viamedia will run free of charge across its nationwide footprint. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com and http://www.changestartsrighthere.com/.

About Service Electric

As founder of the first cable television system in 1948, the late John Walson and the Service Electric organization have been leaders in the telecommunications industry for over 50 years. Service Electric Cablevision, part of the private, family-owned cable business started by Walson, serves customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania and remains at the forefront of the industry by offering the latest in home entertainment and telecommunication’s services. Through advanced fiber optic technologies using state-of-the-art equipment, SECV is able to offer Internet, TV, and Phone services to their customers. For more information, please visit www.secv.com.