CVS Health Adds Whil to its Point Solutions Management Offering to Help Employers Address Workplace Stress, Resilience, Anxiety and Sleep.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whil, a leading digital training platform for workplace mindfulness, stress resilience, sleep and mental & emotional wellbeing, announced that its award-winning solution is available to employers through CVS Health’s Point Solutions Management offering. Whil’s extensive micro-learning catalog of 250+ mini-courses and 3,000+ sessions, articles and exercises is available to CVS Health’s pharmacy benefits management clients and their members as part of Point Solutions Management.

“Employers and other plan sponsors are increasingly looking for innovative tools to help people manage their mental health, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sree Chaguturu, MD, Chief Medical Officer at CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business of CVS Health. “Whil’s commitment to clinical evaluation and research aligns with our focus on helping our clients include clinically effective digital point solutions as part of their benefits packages.”

Point Solutions Management from CVS Health is a full-service offering that can help plan sponsors simplify contracting, secure the vendor’s lowest pricing and monitor ongoing performance of third-party health care point solutions. Whil was selected based on a comprehensive clinical, security and business evaluation process conducted by CVS Health. Each of the solutions included in Point Solutions Management help to support improved clinical or well-being outcomes in key areas of health that are increasingly important to members, while helping to minimize costs for plans.

Joe Burton, Founder and CEO of Whil, shared, “In this pandemic world, mental wellbeing is the number one concern for 83% of HR and L&D leaders. More than ever, employees need the skills to manage stress, anxiety and sleep issues in the face of ongoing change and disruption both inside and outside of the workplace. We’re incredibly proud to be among the handful of solutions that meet CVS Health's world-class standards.”

As a science-based training platform for professionals, Whil leverages 300+ evidence-based studies, includes 35+ of the world's leading MDs, PhDs and Certified Experts, and incorporates decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, positive psychology and Adult Learning Theory. According to reporting from Whil, current customers include Harvard Business School, Toyota, Poly (Polycom), Ansell, Square, Allina Health, Northwestern Mutual, Independence University and 250+ other companies committed to building mindful cultures.

Employers interested in learning more about Whil should visit whil.com.

About Whil

