Rotunda Capital-Backed Trinity3 Technology and FireFly Computers Unite to Serve the K-12 Tech Market

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity3 Technology and FireFly Computers are pleased to announce that the two companies are merging, effective today. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This merger unites two leading providers of technology solutions to the K-12 market and will be led by Scott Gill, currently president and chief executive officer of Trinity3. Both businesses are based in Minnesota and will retain existing operating locations in St. Paul and Arden Hills.

“While we are focused foremost on computing device availability for school districts and students across the U.S. this fall, I am excited by the combination of our two teams and the positive impact it will have on our ability to deliver a uniquely superior customer experience in the years ahead,” said Gill.

“FireFly and Trinity3 coming together feels like a perfect union in so many ways, and I believe it will create something special and unparalleled in the K-12 market.” said Kari Phillips, former CEO of FireFly. “It’s been an absolute honor to lead FireFly to this point, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together as a unified team, at a time schools need us more than ever.”

The combined company will continue to be a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, following Rotunda’s acquisition of Trinity3 Technology last year. Rotunda provided additional equity capital for the merger, alongside investments by Kari Phillips and Devang Shah from FireFly, who will both join the combined company board in non-executive roles.

“We are excited to back the united Trinity3/FireFly team and create one of the largest K-12 technology focused platforms in the U.S.,” said John Fruehwirth, managing partner at Rotunda Capital Partners. “The unique scale of the combined firm will further enhance service levels while reducing total cost of IT ownership for school districts by combining our device knowledge, deployment services, and customized comprehensive multi-year warranty programs.”

About FireFly Computers

From its start, FireFly Computers built its identity in the K-12 market as a vendor focused on solving customer pain points. This solution-oriented mindset naturally grew into a public mission of “Hassle-Free, Worry-Free Technology.” With customer experience always at the forefront, FireFly has developed services and conveniences found nowhere else and has established itself as a key player in delivering affordable, high-quality computing technology to schools and government. The level of excellence FireFly has achieved has everything to do with an internal culture of being “supportive, evolving, and fun.” Over the years, FireFly has helped thousands of technology directors succeed in putting more devices in the hands of more students as their truly committed partner in education technology. For more, visit www.fireflycomputers.com

About Trinity3 Technology

Trinity3 Technology is wholly immersed in serving the technology needs of the education market. The company offers custom solutions—including student computing, warranty services and enterprise products—to suit each customer’s unique needs. Backed by an experienced team of sales, support, and technical professionals, Trinity3 delivers exceptional value to educational institutions. What makes Trinity3 Technology unique is not just the products and services offered but the people who stand behind them. For more, visit www.trinity3.com

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established, lower middle market companies. Rotunda Capital partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms within its targeted sectors, including value added distribution, asset light logistics, industrial/business services and specialty finance/insurance services. Founded in 2009, the firm has a long history of helping management teams achieve their goals for growth. The Rotunda Capital team actively provides guidance and draws on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. For more, visit www.rotundacapital.com