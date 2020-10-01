Did You Know That One in Eight Women Are at Risk for Breast Cancer?

LEHI, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States,[1] which is why Ancestry® and Bright Pink® today kicked-off a Breast Cancer Awareness Month education initiative. The partners launched a new, online information center on Ancestry’s website featuring a series of videos, candid conversations and resources to help women navigate their breast health risks with confidence.

Knowing one’s genetic health and family health history are important considerations in understanding possible risk for breast cancer and other health conditions. An estimated five to ten percent of breast cancers are linked to gene alterations, also known as mutations, passed from parent to child.[2]

“Bright Pink’s mission is to empower all women to take charge of their breast and ovarian health by knowing their risk and manage their health proactively,” said Ginny Ehrlich, chief executive officer at Bright Pink. “Exploring your genetics is a great place to start, and we are excited to work with Ancestry to help their nearly 18 million members learn about genetic risks for conditions such as breast cancer.”

Genetic health testing serves as a starting point in understanding if a woman carries genetic mutations. For example, AncestryHealth® powered by NGS achieves about 80-90 percent detection of inherited risk for hereditary breast and ovarian cancers.[3] Having this information can guide how a woman works with her healthcare provider to proactively protect her health.

“Ancestry is proud to join forces with Bright Pink to help women be the best advocates for their health by encouraging them to act during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to know their risk,” said Margo Georgiadis, president and chief executive officer at Ancestry. “Together, we hope to educate more women about how they can take steps to better understand their genetic health risks. Ancestry is passionate about the fight against breast cancer, which is personal for so many of us.”

Through Oct. 31, AncestryHealth® is just $119 (a $60 savings) using code BRIGHTPINK at checkout. The code is only valid on Ancestry’s website.

Unveiling The Pink Door

Together, Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, and Bright Pink, a national non-profit organization focusing on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer, are inviting people to visit The Pink Door. The online portal provides access to free educational resources about breast cancer screening and awareness designed to help people to learn about how genetic testing can empower them to take greater control of their potential risks, especially at a time when it is difficult to visit a health provider for traditional wellness visits. Beginning Oct. 1, you can access The Pink Door online, free of charge, at: https://www.ancestry.com/brightpink.

About Ancestry and AncestryHealth

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of 24 billion records and over 18 million people in our growing AncestryDNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain actionable insights about their health and wellness. For over 30 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

Ancestry brings nearly a decade of experience in genomic science together with the world’s largest consumer DNA network and its world-class science team, to harness the power of genetics to generate insights for consumers.

In 2019, Ancestry launched AncestryHealth® to empower people to take proactive steps – in collaboration with their healthcare provider – to address potential health risks identified in their genes and family health history. The tests offered by AncestryHealth® are physician-ordered and are not diagnostic. The tests are not reviewed or approved by the FDA and are not available in NY, NJ or RI.

For more information about Ancestry’s commitment to advancing genomic science, including Ancestry’s COVID-19 Research Study, visit: https://www.ancestry.com/health.

About Bright Pink

Founded in 2007, Bright Pink® is a national nonprofit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. The organization’s mission is to help save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to know their risk and manage their health proactively. Bright Pink’s innovative programs motivate women to prioritize prevention, help women assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, equip women with personalized risk-management recommendations, and empower women to manage their health proactively in partnership with a healthcare provider. Join us in putting Awareness in Action™ at BrightPink.org.