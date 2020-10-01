Fred Segal Partners With Black in Fashion Council to Launch Season Zero Design Contest

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fred Segal, the iconic Los Angeles based experiential retailer, is teaming up with the Black in Fashion Council, an organization dedicated to securing the advancement of Black people within the industry, to launch the Season Zero design contest. The annual competition will begin accepting submissions on Oct. 1, and is open nationwide to early stage designers and artisans in an effort to provide a platform for unestablished members of the fashion and creative industries.

The grand prize winner will receive a $10,000 cash reward, a coveted pop-up showcasing the designer’s work at Fred Segal’s flagship location in West Hollywood for the Spring 2021 season and a prestigious mentorship opportunity with Fred Segal and the Black in Fashion Council. The contest will also recognize the second and third place runner ups, who will each receive a $5,000 cash prize. The cash rewards will be provided by the retailer’s charity, Fred GIVES, which is dedicated to globally cultivating the next generation of artists, makers and designers by supporting arts education in schools and communities.

“During these challenging times, we understand that it has become more difficult for designers and artisans to find the support and guidance needed to succeed in the industry. Historically, there have been even more barriers for Black creators. We’re excited to partner with Black in Fashion Council to launch the Season Zero contest and give up-and-coming talent an opportunity to kick start their journey through industry mentorship and a retail platform,” said Jeff Lotman, CEO and Owner of Fred Segal. “Our partnership with the Black in Fashion Council has been extremely valuable for our growth as a company and achieving the sense of inclusivity and community that our brand was built on.”

"Fred Segal was one of the first brands to not only join the Black in Fashion Council but also pinpoint areas of improvement. We are happy to support and endorse this programming as they continue to make strides to improve inclusivity within their retailer," said Sandrine Charles and Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Co-Founders of the Black in Fashion Council.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

● Be an emerging designer or artisan within the fashion and creative industries without a current brick and mortar or retail footprint;

● Submit 10-15 digital files of personal designs (of which they own the rights to);

● Provide a bio, vision for their brand and video (optional)

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Editor in Chief of Teen Vogue and Co-Founder of the Black in Fashion Council, Ashley Petrie, Vice President of Women’s Merchandising at Fred Segal, and Brian Nyilas, Vice President of Men’s Merchandising at Fred Segal.

The Season Zero contest is accepting submissions through Nov. 2. All finalists will be featured on Fred Segal’s social media accounts on Nov. 20 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 4 via social media and featured on Fred Segal’s homepage.

For more information or to apply, please visit: www.fredsegal.com/pages/season-zero-design-contest.

ABOUT FRED SEGAL®

FRED SEGAL opened its doors in 1961, debuting fashion denim as a lifestyle concept that instantly secured the brand as an integral part of the Los Angeles scene and celebrity culture. As a unique retailer that offers an effortless, lifestyle experience inspired by the free-spirited style of Los Angeles, FRED SEGAL which has been called the “ultimate retail treasure hunt,” has discovered and launched some of the most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands throughout the decades. Today, FRED SEGAL, which is owned by Global Icons, offers a curated and refreshing selection of new brands together with food and pop culture experiences. In addition to its flagship location on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, CA, the brand has expanded to Malibu Village and has opened stores in Europe & Asia. Discover more at FredSegal.com and on Instagram @FredSegal.

ABOUT BLACK IN FASHION COUNCIL

Almost two years ago, Lindsay Peoples Wagner wrote “What It’s Like To Be Black In Fashion,” a critically-acclaimed and widely shared article for New York Magazine. As a result of her extensive reporting, Peoples Wagner realized that the solution was systemic change. Now editor in chief of Teen Vogue, Peoples Wagner joined forces with public relations specialist Sandrine Charles to start The Black in Fashion Council.

By organizing a resilient group of editors, models, stylists, media executives, assistants, freelance creatives, and industry stakeholders, we aim to build a new foundation for inclusivity. For this change to occur, non-Black brands, publications, and people of influence have to carefully examine the roles they’ve played in either helping or hurting Black people who work in these spaces.

As an industry, we cannot continue to claim that we are progressive if we are not working to force diversity and inclusion in corporate structures while rectifying systemically racist policies that have permeated our industry for hundreds of years. We are eager to move from cancel culture to accountability culture and forge better relationships in this industry so that we can see the necessary changes to make inclusivity a reality.