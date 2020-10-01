Exploding Kittens Launches New Fast-Action, Two-Player Game, “A Game of Cat & Mouth”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, today announced its latest product, A Game of Cat & Mouth, a fiercely competitive, magnet-powered, pinball’ish game. In the heat of intense ball flinging, players must hurl colorful balls through the cat’s mouth onto their opponents’ side. The game marks Exploding Kittens first non-traditional card game.

“Fun two-player games have been notoriously absent from the tabletop industry, and ‘A Game of Cat & Mouth’ was born out of the desire to fill that void,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “This game is unlike anything we’ve created before, and the fact that we developed and manufactured it while working across timezones, borders, and from our homes makes it even more special.”

Since the box doubles as the board game, simply fold it open and get to playing. Players use the magnetic “Kitty Paw Flickers” to fling yellow balls as fast as they can through the “Cat Head” centerpiece. There are three ways to win a round: pop out the single black nose ball, knock out all three white “teeth,” or fling all eight yellow balls to the opponent’s side of the board. Best out of five rounds wins.

“Exploding Kittens fans will notice that ‘A Game of Cat & Mouth’ features one of our most popular feline characters from the original game, Rainbow Ralphing Cat,” said Matthew Inman, Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens and Creator of The Oatmeal. “This won’t be the last time you’ll see the original characters in a new game.”

Unlike other Exploding Kittens games, A Game of Cat & Mouth relies heavily on distinctly accurate design and intricate details to determine playability. The Cat Head, which is the centerpiece of the game, had to be continually refined to find the balance between challenging and impossible. Additionally, instead of using springs that would wear out over time, the game features hidden magnets at the base of the Kitty Paw Flickers and in the board to ensure the longevity of the flinging mechanic without requiring batteries. By fitting all the components neatly into the folded-up game board box, A Game of Cat & Mouth is designed to be designed to be compact and easily portable. While A Game of Cat & Mouth is a two-player game, friends and families can play in a tournament through Exploding Kittens online bracket.

Beginning with the launch of A Game of Cat & Mouth, Exploding Kittens will join Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of shelter animals, in a partnership to save cats. This is especially crucial, as cats are the most at-risk animals in shelters across the country (at the rate of approximately three cats to one dog). Beginning mid-October, Exploding Kittens will work with TikTok and Instagram influencers to promote the game and amplify this message in an effort to save cats leading up to National Cat Day on October 29.

“How cool is it that playing A Game of Cat & Mouth will not only keep you entertained, but it also helps real cats at shelters across the country?” said Marc Peralta, Chief Mission Officer, Best Friends Animal Society. “Playing games has become a huge trend during quarantine and if you ask us, Cat & Mouth is a fantastic activity for cat lovers to pass the time in a really fun and positive way."

In 2020, Exploding Kittens reached the milestone of selling over 11 million games in the company’s history. Since March, Exploding Kittens has seen record-breaking sales compared to 2019.

A Game of Cat & Mouth is available exclusively at Target, Target.com, and ExplodingKittens.com for $24.99. For more information and a tournament-style bracket, please visit www.CatandMouth.game.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 11 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matt Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are eight games available for purchase – Exploding Kittens, Bears vs Babies, You’ve Got Crabs, Throw Throw Burrito, Throw Throw Burrito: Extreme, On a Scale of One to T-Rex, Poetry for Neanderthals, A Game of Cat & Mouth as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS and Android.