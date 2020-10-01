Minted and The Metropolitan Museum of Art Launch Design Collaboration Supporting the Arts and Independent Artists

Minted, the design marketplace that brings unique design from the best independent artists to consumers everywhere, today announced a collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to reimagine classic works of art as contemporary holiday card and greeting card designs by Minted’s global community of independent artists. Shown here: “Garden Peace” by Angela Marzuki inspired by The Unicorn Rests in a Garden, 1495–1505. French/South Netherlandish. Gift of John D. Rockefeller Jr., 1937. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the design marketplace that brings unique design from the best independent artists to consumers everywhere, today announced a collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Eleven of Minted’s independent artists created holiday card and greeting card designs inspired by iconic works of art from The Met collection. A portion of every purchase will support The Met, which recently reopened its doors to the public, as well as the independent artists from Minted’s community who created the designs.

The Minted x The Met collection consists of 12 holiday cards and eight greeting cards by 11 artists from Minted’s community: Brandy Brown, Karly Depew, Amy Ehmann, Tina Furjanic, Petra Kern, Angela Marzuki, Susan Moyal, Rachel Nanfelt, Angel Walker, Lori Wemple, and Jennifer Wick. The Minted artists have drawn inspiration from works in The Met’s collection, ranging in medium from tapestry to stained glass, and reimagined them as contemporary designs. Each holiday card and greeting card includes a message about the Museum’s mission, the work of art that served as inspiration, and the independent artist who designed it. Customers may personalize the holiday cards with their own text and photos.

“As a modern marketplace dedicated to delivering great independent design to people everywhere, Minted is honored to collaborate with The Met, one of the world’s preeminent art museums,” said Minted Founder and CEO Mariam Naficy. “With our Minted x The Met holiday card collection, we are banding together to support both the museum and independent artists in a very challenging year for the arts. Museum goers and art lovers can feel good knowing that they're contributing to the arts while also sending holiday cheer, which is needed in abundance this season.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Minted, the leading online platform for emerging and independent artists and designers,” said Stephen Mannello, Head of Retail at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. “It is more important than ever to bring The Met’s mission and artwork to the public online in innovative ways. We’re excited to help support Minted’s independent artists and offer our audience the opportunity to personalize these museum-inspired designs and make them their own.”

Minted x The Met collection is available for purchase at The Met’s flagship store at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City or online at store.metmuseum.org and minted.com/met. A portion of every purchase will support the independent artist who designed the holiday card and the museum’s collection, study, conservation and presentation of 5,000 years of art.

About Minted

Minted is a design platform bringing the best in independent design to consumers everywhere. The company's art, stationery, and textile products have reached over 75 million homes worldwide.

Minted uses technology to bring unique, best-selling design to market at scale. Using its crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted always sells continuously fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to share and sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, and home decor, as well as serve major retailers and consumer products brands with data-backed design through licensing and wholesale partnerships.

The company has raised more than $300M from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Angel investors include Marissa Mayer, Jeremy Stoppelman, Julia & Kevin Hartz, Yishan Wong, and more.

About The Met

The Met presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. Since it was founded in 1870, the Museum has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in The Met’s galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures. metmuseum.org

Activities related to The Met’s 150th anniversary will be featured on The Met’s website at metmuseum.org/150, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #Met150.