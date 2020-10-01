Sontiq™ Consistently Honored by North America’s Largest Parent Product Testing Community

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sontiq, the leader in Intelligent Identity Security, today announced that its IdentityForce brand has been awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval from PTPA Media, Inc. for an unprecedented 7th year in a row. IdentityForce earned the seal through an unbiased review process of more than 200,000 family product testing volunteers.

IdentityForce’s stand-out features include its industry-leading Social Media Identity Monitoring and innovative mobile threat protection capabilities. Additionally, IdentityForce launched ChildWatch in 2009, the first of its kind identity theft protection designed for children’s developing identities, delivering alerts and messages directly to parents. IdentityForce also provides best-in-class white-glove restoration, powered by EZShield Restoration, connecting members with a dedicated Restoration expert to resolve instances of suspected fraud and identity theft. With EZShield Restoration, consumers can feel confident that all the phone calls, paperwork, and stress will be handled so that the damaging effects of all types of fraud, theft, misuse and unintended exposure of personal and financial data will be fixed.

This year, COVID-19 scams have fueled over $152 million in consumer fraud, as reported by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Additionally, Google has reported a 350% growth in fake websites, used to dupe consumers into revealing sensitive personal information. As the world has gone remote due to COVID-19, industry reports cite tablet and phone online usage has tripled as adults and children use more connected devices for working, learning, and playing. With this increased device usage comes vulnerabilities that result from having Personally Identifiable Information (PII) exposed. IdentityForce members benefit from world-class identity theft protection plans built to proactively monitor, alert, and help fix any identity theft compromises, protecting the expanding digital footprint of all families.

“Our legacy has been built upon helping families and children stay safe from the volume and velocity of varied identity threats daily,“ said Donna Parent, Chief Marketing Officer at Sontiq. “We are serious about empowering both individuals and families in the fight against identity theft and fraud, which disproportionately targets those who are most vulnerable — children and seniors. We are both proud and humbled to be continuously recognized for our dedication to proactive identity protection by the PTPA community.”

PTPA families are not the only ones praising IdentityForce’s family-oriented protection for today’s digitally connected lifestyles. Consumer publications CNBC and U.S. News & World Reports have selected IdentityForce as the Best Identity Theft Protection in 2020. Leading independent review sites have consistently named IdentityForce as the #1 Choice for Identity Theft Protection. Safehome.org highlights IdentityForce’s protection for families, saying “IdentityForce family plans are affordable and versatile. Because family and fraud don’t mix.”

In addition to top-rated identity theft capabilities, every IdentityForce member also gains access to educational resources. These tip-filled, actionable materials provide proactive steps to reduce fraud and scam risks. There are also a number of free webinars, such as the recent Going the Distance: Tips for Protecting Yourself & Your Family Against Heightened Fraud, consumers can watch live or play on-demand.

About PTPA Media, Inc.

PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better, and helps families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers. For more information visit https://www.ptpamedia.com.

About Sontiq

Sontiq is an Intelligent Identity Security company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, provide a full range of identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services that empower customers to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

©2020 Sontiq, Inc. All other trademarks or trade names are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.