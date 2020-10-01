Easyship Joins Shopify Plus as a Logistics Partner to Expand Shipping Options for Enterprise Merchants

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easyship, the leading shipping software solution for eCommerce, announced today that it has joined the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, which provides high-growth, high-volume merchants with easy access to premier business solutions, just in time for the holidays.

According to Statista, cross-border sales are projected to account for 22 percent of e-commerce shipments by 2022. With Easyship, merchants can take advantage of this opportunity by offering real-time, fully landed costs based on items in a customer’s cart, ensuring they convert browsers into buyers, increase average order value, reduce cart abandonment, and improve customer satisfaction.

“It’s humbling to have been chosen as one of the leading shipping partners for the Shopify Plus ecosystem,” said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-Founder of Easyship. “We built Easyship to enable merchants of all sizes, to use one platform to ship products to anyone, anywhere. With the continued growth of eCommerce, we’re positioned to ensure merchants have the multi-courier shipping technology necessary to meet increasing customer expectations. Shopify Plus merchants can now enjoy the enterprise logistics and fulfillment support needed to increase sales and ensure customer satisfaction, from checkout to delivery.”

Joining the Shopify Plus Partner Program demonstrates the importance of multi-courier shipping solutions for scaling merchants. Combining Easyship’s omnichannel shipping software with Shopify Plus' multi-channel platform gives merchants the ability to sell at scale and own a customer’s post-purchase experience, through streamlined logistics; as well as streamline financial operations by providing full cost transparency at checkout.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Plus. "We're happy to welcome Easyship to the program, bringing their insight and experience in logistics and fulfillment to the Plus merchant community."

Merchants that use Shopify Plus and Easyship have access to Easyship’s full suite of solutions. Some of its top features for merchants include:

Access to 250+ shipping solutions from major global carriers like UPS, FedEx and DHL in addition to top regional couriers such as SF Express and Aramex at discounted, pre-negotiated rates or the ability to link their own accounts;

Tax and duty automation to offer transparency in cross-border shipping;

A native checkout experience that recommends the cheapest, fastest and best value shipping options to customers in real-time;

Marketing and branding features, including customizable packing slips, tracking emails and hosted online tracking pages;

Access to a Global Fulfillment Network for affordable distribution.

To date, thousands of customers on Shopify and Shopify Plus have utilized the Easyship integration to scale their businesses, learn about their stories here.