VoxNeuro and UHN Sign Agreement to Launch Concussion Study

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoxNeuro is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with The Kite Research Institute (KITE), which is the research arm of Toronto Rehab – University Health Network (UHN), to complete a multi-month study at The Hull-Ellis Concussion and Research Clinic. The study launched September 30, 2020, and will follow concussed patients through their treatment and recovery.

The initiative will utilize VoxNeuro’s breakthrough neurotechnology, the Cognitive Health Assessment™, to inform the Concussion Clinic’s industry leading concussion protocols with actionable data on cognitive function.

One of the most challenging consequences of concussions is to accurately assess the adverse impact to cognitive function. Cognitive function reflects all mental abilities that allow us to live healthy, independent lives, like memory, concentration, information processing, executive function and decision making. Today, healthcare professionals predominantly rely on subjective assessments and behavioural tools to estimate the damage to cognitive function a patient is experiencing. VoxNeuro’s neurotechnology generates objective quantifiable data that accurately informs the status of cognitive function.

The study is led by Dr. Mark Bayley, Program Medical Director of Toronto Rehab, and senior scientist at KITE, and Dr. John Connolly, world-renowned neuroscientist, Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer at VoxNeuro.

Dr. Bayley notes, “At Toronto Rehab’s Hull-Ellis Concussion and Research Clinic, we study recovery from concussion from the angles of physical, cognitive and emotional recovery and are thus interested in testing tools like VoxNeuro’s technology as biomarkers and predictors of brain recovery.”

Cognitive Health Assessments™ combine imaging and functional tests, drawing on strengths from the most trusted brain assessments used clinically today. This data differentiates between true cognitive decline and perceived decline due to symptoms caused by situational factors, such as stress, general fatigue or mood. Through including VoxNeuro’s assessments in KITE concussion protocols, the goal is to demonstrate how VoxNeuro’s EEG/ERP data measurement techniques can improve how concussed patient’s cognitive function is assessed and managed. KITE is the top ranked rehabilitation research institute in the world. The protocols developed at the clinic provide guidance to concussion care worldwide.

“Our end goal is to use scientifically validated tools,” says Dr. Bayley, “Then, we can ensure that everyone who sustains a concussion receives management that is tailored to their specific injury.”

About VoxNeuro

Founded on the world-renowned research of VoxNeuro’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. John F. Connolly, VoxNeuro is headquartered at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, ON, Canada.

The work behind VoxNeuro’s breakthrough Cognitive Health Assessments™ has been documented in over 300 peer-reviewed publications and has been supported by funding agencies across the world for almost 40 years. VoxNeuro’s Cognitive Health Assessments™ help healthcare professionals streamline individualized cognitive rehabilitation and training plans, and unlock the full potential of brain performance. Assessments are available at VoxNeuro Certified Clinics.

VoxNeuro is a platinum sponsor of Brain Injury Canada, sharing the central mission to enhance the lives of individuals, their families & caregivers living with brain injury. VoxNeuro is a member of the Canadian Technology Accelerators (CTA) first ever bi-coastal program dedicated to the development of high-potential, early-stage digital health start-ups into the San Francisco and New York healthcare ecosystems. The program is a global initiative led by the Government of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service. www.voxneuro.com

About The Kite Research Institute (KITE) at University Health Network

KITE is the research arm of Toronto Rehab - UHN. KITE is the top ranked rehabilitation research institute in the world, and are dedicated to improving the lives of people living with the effects of disability, illness and aging.​​ The Hull-Ellis Concussion and Research Clinic conducts research to help the healthcare team provide patients with the best possible care, within 7 days of a concus​sion diagnosis. Patients receive care and follow-up services from a team of doctors, a clinical coordinator and other health care providers, as needed, while they take part in a research study.​​ www.uhn.ca/TorontoRehab/Clinics/Hull-Ellis_Concussion_Research

About University Health Network

University Health Network (UHN) consists of Toronto General, recently ranked the #4 Hospital in the World according to Newsweek Magazine, Toronto Western Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehab, and the Michener Institute of Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN has made it a national and international source of discovery, education and patient care. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca