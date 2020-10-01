S&K Global Solutions awarded follow-on subcontract with Booz Allen to provide IT Support for U.S. Navy

POLSON, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Global Solutions LLC (SKGS), a leading professional services company, will continue their IT and Cyber Security support for the U.S. Navy Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS&IMF) under a follow-on subcontract with Booz Allen. This is the third successive award for SKGS, which has been subcontracting with Booz Allen since 2010.

SKGS teams support IT operations, application management, maintenance, and customers across the PSNS&IMF fleet, including remote sites and detachments. A primary function of the contract is 24x7 Tier 1 Help Desk support for all users. On average, there are an estimated 14,000 support tickets each month for issues like computer accessibility and software installations. Another key support area is Assistant Activity Contract Technical Representatives. These employees are the primary interface between the technical aspects of Navy Marine Corp Internet (NMCI) and the operational requirements of the command.

“We’ve been a longtime trusted partner to Booz Allen,” said Jordan Koken, SKGS Program Manager. “Over the course of 10 years, we’ve quadrupled employee numbers and expanded from one branch of services within Code 109 IT & Cyber Security to now five separate branches. It demonstrates the Navy’s satisfaction with our services and I’m so proud of our team.”

About S&K Global Solutions

Founded in 2005, SKGS is small disadvantaged professional services firm that offers engineering, IT, and technical services to over 20 federal customers. The company is headquartered in Polson, Montana with offices around the country. They are a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. and owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). The company’s mission is to provide the highest quality products and services to their customers in order to deliver the maximum dividend to the CSKT, ensuring long-term employment, education, and social benefits to employees, tribal members, and local communities.

