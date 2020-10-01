Exasol and Pyramid Analytics Join Forces to Put the End-User Experience Front and Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise. Together, Exasol and Pyramid will bring an enhanced analytics experience to their customers, allowing business users and IT teams to become more agile and make the most of their data.

“Exasol shares our passion for data and analytics, and we’re excited to work with them,” said Omri Kohl, CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics. “Pyramid is an analytics platform built for the enterprise. We provide our customers with an end-to-end analytics platform they can rely on to deliver trusted insights at scale. With Exasol, customers get unrivaled performance on a database that is perfectly suited for enterprise analytics situations. When customers run Pyramid on an Exasol database, they get vastly superior analytics performance and choice.”

Pyramid’s and Exasol’s customer-centric approach prioritize scalability and flexibility. Both technologies can be deployed together anywhere—on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid architectures. Joint customers will be able to execute complex business calculations quickly and at scale, regardless of data volumes, environment of choice, or number of users.

Pyramid’s calculation engine works natively on Exasol via a direct connection, so no data is ever extracted or duplicated. This offers significant security and performance advantages, while simultaneously enabling governed self-service analytics through Pyramid’s business user friendly interface. In addition, Pyramid allows business analysts to easily load external data sets into Exasol where they can be combined with existing Exasol tables to fuel powerful machine learning models.

Ricardo Arriaga, Head of Channel and Alliances, Americas, Exasol, said, “Pyramid Analytics’ cloud-based model fully leverages Exasol’s high-performance analytics database so data scientists can really take their AI and ML work to the next level. Pyramid’s AI and ML capabilities, combined with Exasol’s in-database processing, make even the most complex of queries run at lightning speed. We’re very excited about this partnership.”

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price. To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is the Trusted Analytics Platform™ that connects your teams, drives confident decisions, and produces winning results. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-service analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics’ teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.pyramidanalytics.com/, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.