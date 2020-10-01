Care Access Research Partners on Revolutionary Mobile Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Treatment

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care Access Research, the leader in rapid development and management of high-performing clinical research sites, announced that it is collaborating with global healthcare leader Eli Lilly and Company. Care Access Research is helping Lilly manage the first-of-its-kind system of decentralized, mobile clinical COVID-19 trials as part of the partnership. The BLAZE-2 phase III trial of Lilly's monoclonal antibody (mAb) LY-CoV555, has been initiated nationwide at nursing homes, a community proven to be especially vulnerable to SARS-COV2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

The first-of-its-kind clinical trial is truly mobile with the deployment of traveling teams of trucks, RVs and personnel on the road simultaneously. Unlike virtual trials, the mobile research teams are capable of providing complex in-person patient care, including infusions, and have access to a fully functioning lab fitted with centrifuges, lab kits, and medical supplies that will help thousands of long-term facility residents and staff participate in this pivotal clinical trial. This unique model is scalable and implements innovative software and processes that accelerate clinical trials – a traditionally time-consuming effort – by making it easy to reach over 2,000 participants in a matter of months.

“Our mobile clinical trial with Lilly is not only revolutionizing COVID-19 therapy development, but is also paving the way to change how clinical trials are run for decades to come across the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO of Care Access Research. “This new mobile research model allows at-risk participants to remain safely in their residences and still access clinical trials. We’re thrilled to provide Lilly with the capability they need to conduct this critical trial to develop a treatment for COVID-19.”

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents. We're working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of the virus to these vulnerable individuals. While it's not easy to conduct clinical trials in this setting, we're taking on the challenge in an effort to help those who need us the most,” said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

The Care Access Research team helps ensure comprehensive patient care, accurate collection of clinical data, and the ability to rapidly deploy traveling teams to nursing homes after a COVID-positive resident or staff is identified. Care Access Research’s model provides physicians, nurses, clinical research experts, and other medical professionals to handle clinic-based research. In this clinical trial, the field-based model uniquely includes patient and facility education, traveling nurse practitioners, physicians, physician’s assistants, nurses, and research coordinators along with remote staff to manage safety oversight, administration and data coordination.

About Care Access Research

Care Access Research is delivering the future of medicine today. By uniting healthcare staff with centralized research operations and technology, we have built one of the nation’s largest clinical research companies. Care Access Research has grown rapidly through a revolutionary model that breaks down traditional barriers to clinical trials that limit participation among physicians and patients to 3%. By removing this bottleneck, Care Access Research is helping accelerate the approval and delivery of critical and life-saving therapies.

