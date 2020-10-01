Lamps Plus Partners with Dunn-Edwards to Offer New Color-Focused Lighting and Lamp Shade Collection in Five 2021 Color and Design Trends Paint Colors

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lamps Plus today announced a partnership with Dunn-Edwards Paints to provide a sneak peek and feature five special hues from the upcoming Dunn-Edwards 2021 Color and Design Trends Report in a new limited-edition collection of Color Plus™ lamps and Art Shade lamp shades from Lamps Plus. This collection is now available on LampsPlus.com and at Lamps Plus stores.

See the new Lamps Plus Color Plus and Art Shade collection featuring Dunn-Edwards 2021 Color and Design Trends colors at www.LampsPlus.com/DunnEdwards.

This is the first partnership between the two companies, combining decades of design, manufacturing and retail expertise into a colorful, on-trend lighting collection expected to delight homeowners in the coming year and beyond.

Each year Dunn-Edwards introduces a range of colors that expresses current design trends forecasted to continue into the coming year. The 2021 Color and Design Trends Report, featuring 60 colors, will be revealed in mid-October on DunnEdwards.com.

From the 2021 selection, Lamps Plus selected five of the on-trend designer colors, based on current consumer home furnishings aesthetics, for lamp bases and lamp shades. Those Dunn-Edwards colors are (with paint numbers):

Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855): a clear blue that offers serenity and lightness

Marigold (DE5291): a warm golden orange tinged with sunlight, influenced by abstract and postmodern art as well as nature’s floral bounty

Burnt Almond (DE5258): a deep burnt orange, the color of fall leaves invoking the evening sunset

Flower Stem (DE5605): a light grass green signifying the continued strength of sustainability and nature’s omnipresence

Rustique (DE5149): a warm soft coral with sunrise and sunset infusions, romantic and ethereal with positive energy

The Color Plus lamps and Art Shade lamp shades are popular top-selling products from Lamps Plus. Each is made-to-order and assembled by skilled artisans in Lamps Plus’ Los Angeles headquarters workshop. Color Plus offers over 100 designer colors on a range of lamp bases, including a classic urn base and several midcentury modern influenced designs. A set of two Color Plus candle holders is also available.

“Our collaboration with Dunn-Edwards, a similarly highly regarded like-minded Los Angeles-based design retailer and manufacturer with a long successful legacy, brings both companies’ strengths together and will benefit customers’ homes with these new colors on our Color Plus lamps,” said Lamps Plus Founder and CEO Dennis Swanson. “Our Color Plus lamps and Art Shade lamp shades set a standard for color variety and quality. We see these colors rapidly growing in popularity among homeowners.”

Seven Art Shade patterns are available in the five Dunn-Edwards colors as standalone lamp shades or paired with matching Color Plus lamp bases. Three of these are new Art Shade patterns designed specifically and exclusively to include accents from each of the Dunn-Edwards trend colors. An additional new pattern features multiple Dunn-Edwards colors, available on both a lamp shade and pillow.

The new Art Shade patterns with Dunn-Edwards colors include:

Mid Summer: a vibrant floral pattern with a theme of optimism

Shift: a three-dimensional modern pattern arrangement

Sofia: a lively fluttering bird and floral pattern

Drifting Circles: a standalone orbiting pattern incorporating three colors for a shade and a pillow

“The colors from our 2021 Color and Design Trends Report featured by Lamps Plus include shades of warm neutrals that represent macro trends of sustainable design, health, wellness and brighter shades that signify positivity in the face of fear. Ideas of escapism, magic and nature as inspiration abound,” said Sara McLean, Color Expert and Stylist at Dunn-Edwards.

The Color Plus collection, launched in 2012, offers over 100 colors on a variety of lamps and a pair of candle holders. Bases are available in crisp white, clear or color-coordinated colors. All Color Plus products are handcrafted to order in California. Among the 10 lamp bases featured in the Color Plus line, there are shapes for multiple styles of home decor including the versatile shapes named Ovo and Leo; Carrie for whimsical casual spaces; and the Wexler table lamp, which lends itself to midcentury modern spaces.

Art Shade printed shade products, also created and assembled in Los Angeles, have been offered by Lamps Plus since 2007. Customization and a focus on innovation have been an emphasis for Lamps Plus since that time.

Discover more information about the Dunn-Edwards Color and Design Trends at www.DunnEdwards.com/LampsPlus.

Download high-resolution images here.

ABOUT DUNN-EDWARDS CORPORATION

Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates 146 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, and 90+ authorized dealers throughout the West. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment, and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 95-year old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world’s largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com.

ABOUT LAMPS PLUS

Family-owned and operated, for over 40 years Lamps Plus® has been a leader in the retail lighting industry. Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, along with 36 stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps that offer comfort and value to help customers love their everyday spaces. To assist consumers, the company’s American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice.

The Lamps Plus family of websites includes: