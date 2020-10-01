Kit Check and Sandoz Collaborate to Launch RFID-tagged Generic Injectables in October 2020

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the market leader in software solutions for item-level visibility in the pharmaceutical space, in collaboration with Sandoz, a Novartis division, and global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, is pleased to announce that two Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-tagged injectable generic Sandoz products will be available in United States hospitals in October 2020.

The first two medicines include Anectine 200 mg/10mL and Rocuronium 50mg/5mL and 10mg/5mL. Several more Sandoz medicines are expected to be made available pre-tagged with DoseID compliant RFID tags for Kit Check hospital partners through early 2021.

Both Sandoz and Kit Check are members of the newly formed industry consortium, DoseID, that certifies interoperable and high performing RFID technology in the healthcare space. Medications labeled with RFID tags at the manufacturer level ensures that there is item-level visibility of drug products throughout their dynamic lifecycle. This means better patient safety, optimized inventory for hospitals, cost savings, and dramatically increased workflow simplicity and efficiency.

RFID tags store important information for each dose, including expiration date, lot number, NDC, and refrigeration date, so restocking, inventory management, and managing shortages and recalls is as seamless as possible. COVID-19 has continued to shine a light on the importance of item-level inventory management in the hospital, with Kit Check customers well poised to deal with the difficulty inventory challenges the pandemic has caused.

“ We are so excited to be able to offer RFID-tagged generics for our hospital customers, and even more excited to be working with Sandoz on such a momentous launch,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Kit Check. “ This is a pivotal moment for the industry and most importantly our hospital customers who can enjoy all the benefits of RFID-tagged medications, without the tagging labor. COVID-19 has made it all the more clear just how important it is to be able to keep an eye on each and every dose of medication in the hospital, and we are pleased to have joined forces with Sandoz on a real solution.”

About Kit Check

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking medication intelligence platforms provide item level visibility, workflow simplicity and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked more than 100 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with more than 11 million cases tracked, and was ranked #1 in the Drug Diversion Monitoring category in the 2019 Best in KLAS report. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.