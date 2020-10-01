Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands Annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report Showcases Company’s Strategic Investment in Socially Responsible Growth Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Expands Scholarship Program Source: Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

WILMINGTON, Del. -- AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation Awards over $1.04M to Nine Innovative Heart Health Organizations Source: AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Acquires Two Additional M400-4 Printers from EOS GmbH Source: Sintavia, LLC

TORONTO -- Facedrive Provides Further Update Regarding Interim Financial Statements Source: Facedrive Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- The GEO Group Publishes Second Annual Human Rights and ESG Report Source: The GEO Group, Inc.

MADISON, N.J. -- Merck Animal Health Supports Rabies Elimination by 2030 on World Rabies Day Source: Merck & Co., Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Funds Legal Assistance for Renters at Risk of Eviction Source: Wells Fargo & Company

NEW YORK -- Statement on One-Year Anniversary of Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Source: Mary Kay Inc.

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Celebrates National Week of Service Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

TORONTO -- HiQ Social App by HiRide Hits 1.5MM Downloads Source: Facedrive Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Zero Mass Water Becomes SOURCE Global, PBC to Supply Renewable Drinking Water Around the World Source: SOURCE Global, PBC

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Sets $8 Billion Sustainable Finance Goal Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

NEW YORK -- MetLife to Reduce Emissions by 30 Percent and Originate $20 Billion of New Green Investments By 2030 Source: MetLife, Inc.

NEW YORK -- HSBC Global Asset Management & Pollination Launch Partnership to Create World’s Largest Natural Capital Manager Source: HSBC Global Asset Management Limited

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Expands its SustanaTM Family of Products with EcoSourceTM, the Industry’s First Low-Carbon Alumina Brand Source: Alcoa

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Launches New Website Source: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

COLUMBIA, Md. and SAN FRANCISCO -- Winners of Nationwide Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge Named Source: Wells Fargo & Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- ServiceMaster and Terminix Give Back with Virtual We Care Week 2020 Source: ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

PARIS -- "WAKE UP BERCY" - Feedback on the Green Finance Event Source: Green Finance

GUATEMALA CITY -- "If Agroaceite Grows, Our Communities Grow, Too" Source: Agroaceite

WASHINGTON -- Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers Team Up with Testing for America to Donate Nearly $3M in Funding and COVID-19 Testing Technologies to Support the Safe Reopening of HBCUs Source: Siemens Corporation

