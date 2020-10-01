Casey's General Stores Launches New Look and Feel Reflecting Its Modern Guest Experience and Community Roots

The leading convenience retailer shares its new look as it offers new ways and reasons to shop at Casey's. (Photo: Business Wire).

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Casey’s General Stores (Nasdaq: CASY) unveiled a fresh, new visual identity that signals the brand’s future as well its small-town roots. Casey’s is pushing forward its modern guest experience with a recent brand update to “Here For Good” and new experiences and services for guests, including a loyalty program, digital expansion and curbside pickup.

“For half a century, Casey’s logo has stood as a beacon for good food, convenience and community in the lives of the neighbors, friends and family that our committed team members serve every day,” said Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s. “Embracing this heritage, we are proud to remain at the heart of every community we serve as we give guests and communities even more reasons to shop at Casey’s.”

Casey’s new look and feel reflects a fresh, yet familiar feeling, featuring the company’s iconic barn with white “Casey’s” lettering that is easily recognized by guests whether they are on their daily commute, picking up their favorite pizza dinner or on a cross-country road trip.

The modern look arrives as Casey’s primes for expansion through enhanced online ordering and delivery services, curbside pickup, and Casey’s Rewards updates and promotions benefiting guests and their communities.

“From our stores to our menu to our digital experience, Casey’s is delighting our guests in new and exciting ways,” said Chris Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Casey’s. “Our new logo takes this a step further by reflecting who we are and what we stand for in a simple, more modern way that’s recognizable and familiar to all our guests.”

A new location in Casey’s hometown of Ankeny, Iowa will be the first in the company’s 16-state footprint to feature the updated visual identity to match a more contemporary experience for guests inside. The new store reflects Casey’s enhanced guest experience as well as the same quality fuel, freshly baked donuts and made-from-scratch pizza that make Casey’s famous.

Casey’s new advertising campaign started this month and includes television, outdoor and digital advertising. New packaging will start to appear in October. The logo development was led by Interbrand.

Casey’s will begin rolling out new branding across its more than 2,200 convenience stores and its online channels. For more information on Casey’s, please visit www.caseys.com.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.