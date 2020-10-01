Sigma Computing Achieves Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network, Accelerating Time-to-Value for Joint Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Computing, an innovator in cloud-native analytics and business intelligence (ABI), today announced it has achieved Elite status as a Technology Partner in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). This accomplishment demonstrates Sigma’s tremendous success in making governed data available to business teams for customers on Snowflake's cloud data platform. Connecting Sigma to Snowflake is quick and easy, ensuring customers experience value immediately. Administrators are also now able to take advantage of OAuth to manage Snowflake permissions and data access in one place, enhancing modern data governance and making deployment even faster, easier, and more secure.

“Sigma and Snowflake are united by our shared passion for helping our customers harness the full power of their data,” said Snowflake Director - Global Technology Alliances Tarik Dwiek. “Organizations have long struggled to connect data sources, analyze data together, and achieve a holistic view of all their data. The combination of Snowflake and Sigma finally makes that a reality - not only for those with SQL skills but for the business teams that need insights to inform the critical decisions they make every day. We are thrilled to grant Sigma Elite status.”

Elite status verifies that Sigma’s cloud ABI platform connectors and integrations for Snowflake adhere to best practices around performance, reliability, and security. Customers can buy Sigma with confidence, knowing that the platform will work seamlessly and securely with Snowflake on day one. Customers can learn more about the Snowflake Partner Network and try Sigma through the Partner Connect portal.

“With Sigma, business teams could immediately access and analyze all our data centralized in Snowflake,” said Clover Networks Data Engineer Alex Mora. “Entire workflows were simplified overnight. We no longer had to query 215 databases. Sigma was right there for them, and they latched onto it immediately.”

Sigma has also achieved Snowflake-Ready Technology status, ensuring rapid, seamless deployments, and is a Snowflake cybersecurity partner, helping customers with security data analytics.

“A cloud data platform, like Snowflake, is critical to any digital transformation initiative and so is making data available to the people responsible for the daily decisions that impact the success of the business,” said Sigma Computing CEO Mike Palmer. “Keeping business teams dependent upon BI analysts for answers is simply not scalable. The combination of Snowflake and Sigma gives domain experts the tools they need to do their own analyses and find the answers they need to make critical decisions faster. Snowflake and Sigma have a deep partnership and we are happy to have customers know that deploying Sigma will be quick and easy and that they will instantly see a difference in how data is used throughout their organization.”

OAuth is an open standard authentication protocol for access delegation that is commonly used as a way for users to securely log into applications without a username and password. New OAuth support for Snowflake and customers’ OAuth providers allows data access permissions in Snowflake to be “inherited” by Sigma. Users will now have the same permissions when accessing data in Snowflake, whether it is through the data platform directly or via Sigma, delivering a seamless Single Sign-on experience. This integration allows Snowflake and Sigma administrators to easily manage permissions and data access in a single location, improving security, reducing administration complexity, and expediting deployment.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is the first true self-service analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platform enabling anyone to explore data and make real-time, data-driven decisions. The cloud-native platform provides direct, live access to cloud data warehouses through an intuitive spreadsheet-like interface, improving performance, security, or modern data governance. The Sigma Spreadsheet empowers anyone to explore and analyze data, turning data exploration into the iterative process it was always meant to be and delivering insights in seconds - no manual coding required. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/