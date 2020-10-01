Finance of America Reverse Gets Personal with Purpose-Driven Campaign Featuring Real Customers

Dave was in the process of applying for a reverse mortgage when his community was hit by devastating fires. Learn more about Dave's story and how FAR worked with him to achieve his retirement goals.

Hear about Ann, a real HomeSafe customer, and how she was able to remain in the home that had been in her family for generations.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finance of America Reverse LLC (“FAR”), one of the largest reverse mortgage lenders in the U.S. and a leading provider of retirement solutions, announced today the launch of the “Letters” film and accompanying marketing campaign, created to bring its corporate culture and purpose to life through the words of its customers. The initiative underscores FAR’s customer-first approach to providing financial flexibility in retirement and builds on its longstanding principle that a reverse mortgage should be considered as part of a holistic, customized retirement strategy for qualified borrowers, not a one-off financial decision.

“Letters” is a heartfelt montage of FAR borrowers sharing personal stories from their homes about how FAR’s proprietary HomeSafe® reverse mortgages impacted their lives and provided them with the flexibility to meet their unique retirement goals. Originally captured as part of a short film to inspire FAR employees and illustrate the impact that their work has in the world, the customer testimonials demonstrate how FAR is fulfilling its purpose of helping people get to work on retirement. The stories range from generating a new source of income to help pay for the needed care of a sick loved one to using the funds to update a family home so they can safely age-in-place. This campaign features a variety of creative assets and visual storytelling that support the customer’s unique experiences. The creative assets include a short film, individual profiles, portraiture photography, and blog posts that will be distributed as a major television spot, ads on YouTube, social media posts and other digital platforms.

“When we debuted Letters for employees at our annual President’s Retreat, there were not a lot of dry eyes in the room,” said Ashley Honore Smith, FAR Head of Marketing. “Our mission may sound lofty, but we are living it every day. The film started as a labor of love to motivate our employees and show them the tremendous difference they’re making in the lives of our customers. Now, we hope this campaign resonates as it reveals that reverse is a forward thinking, contemporary retirement strategy.”

The campaign features the moving stories of real FAR customers like Dennie and her husband Hassan, who aspired to retire early and used HomeSafe to help accomplish that goal. “We did some research, reading recommendations and looking at reviews for reputable companies, and FAR stood out,” said Dennie, who turned to FAR for its top-quality customer service and ability to provide a tailored, flexible solution that met their retirement goals. “Everyone we worked with at FAR was knowledgeable, positive and very friendly. Our reverse mortgage is working just as promised – giving us extra money each month to do the things we love – and, best of all, peace of mind knowing we can live in our home as long as we desire.”

It also features the story of Ann, who wanted to remain in the home that had been in her family for generations. However, she was concerned that remodeling her house to safely age-in-place was cost prohibitive and needed a solution to address her long-term care needs. By working with FAR, Ann was able to update her home, received top-quality customer service and support throughout the process and even had funds left over to meet other retirement goals.

“Even though you were thousands of miles away, you were with me every step of the way by phone, email and certified mail,” said Ann. “I was able to remodel the kitchen, bedrooms, redo the floors, update plumbing and electric and I paid off my old mortgage and debt.”

“One of our top priorities at FAR is improving the customer experience and educating the market about how reverse mortgages have evolved. The introduction of new proprietary products has provided more options for retirees to create stability in retirement,” said Kristen Sieffert, President of FAR. “These testimonials shine a light on just how much progress we’ve made as a company and an industry to change perceptions and demonstrate the value that reverse mortgages can bring to people as they plan for and live their retirements. One of the greatest moments in our business is when we hear directly from customers who are not only satisfied, but also willing to share their personal experiences with others.”

The Letters campaign builds on the success of the Introducing HomeSafe campaign, FAR’s first major consumer campaign, which also featured interviews with proprietary reverse mortgage borrowers and has received more than 30 million targeted views to date.

About Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR)

As a retirement solutions company, Finance of America Reverse is committed to empowering people with the tools they need to achieve financial independence and get to work on retirement. Through its team of Licensed Loan Officers and network of professional and wholesale partners, Finance of America Reverse offers products and services designed to help older Americans include home equity in their retirement plans. The company is licensed nationally and is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). For more information, please visit www.fareverse.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

This material is not from HUD or FHA and has not been approved by HUD or any government agency.

When the loan is due and payable, some or all of the equity in the property that is the subject of the reverse mortgage no longer belongs to borrowers, who may need to sell the home or otherwise repay the loan with interest from other proceeds. FAR may charge an origination fee, mortgage insurance premium, closing costs and servicing fees (added to the balance of the loan). The balance of the loan grows over time and FAR charges interest on the balance. Borrowers are responsible for paying property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance, and related taxes (which may be substantial). We do not establish an escrow account for disbursements of these payments. Borrowers must occupy home as their primary residence and pay for ongoing maintenance; otherwise the loan becomes due and payable. The loan also becomes due and payable (and the property may be subject to a tax lien, other encumbrance, or foreclosure) when the last borrower, or eligible non-borrowing surviving spouse, dies, sells the home, permanently moves out, defaults on taxes, insurance payments, or maintenance, or does not otherwise comply with the loan terms. Interest is not tax-deductible until the loan is partially or fully repaid.

Finance of America Reverse LLC NMLS #2285 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org); Corporate Office: 8023 East 63rd Place, Suite 700, Tulsa, OK 74133; Arizona Mortgage Bankers License #0921300, Mortgage Bankers Branch License #0117862 – 625 West Southern Ave., Suite E171, Mesa AZ 85210; Licensed by the California Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act ; Licensed under the California Department of Business Oversight under the California Finance Lenders Law; Colorado: To check the status of your Colorado loan originator, visit http://www.dora.state.co.us/real-estate/index.htm; Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee #23647, 8023 East 63rd Place, Suite 700, Tulsa, OK 74133; Illinois Residential Mortgage License #MB6759657; Kansas Licensed Mortgage Company #MC0002210; Massachusetts Lender/Broker License MC2285: Finance of America Reverse LLC; Licensed by the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance; Licensed by the Missouri Division of Finance as a Mortgage Broker, 1201 Walnut, Suite 975, Kansas City, MO 64106; Licensed Mortgage Banker – NYS Department of Financial Services, 888 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 300, Hauppauge, NY 11788. Finance of America Reverse LLC is known as FAReverse LLC in NY in lieu of true name Finance of America Reverse LLC. Licensed by the New Hampshire Banking Department; Oregon License #ML-4805; Nevada Mortgage Banker License #4297. 2300 West Sahara Ave, Ste 800, #835, Las Vegas, NV 89102, 702-592-6538; Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance; Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking; Rhode Island Licensed Lender; Licensed By the Virginia State Corporation Commission #MC-5413; Washington Consumer Loan Company License #50202. Also conduct business in AL, AR, CT, FL, HI, ID, IN, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, NE, NM, NC, OH, OK, PR, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Not all products and options are available in all states. Terms subject to change without notice. ©2018 Finance of America Reverse LLC. All Rights Reserved. EQUAL HOUSING LENDER.