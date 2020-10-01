Future Care, Inc. Partners With 1Health.io to Bring Easy and Convenient COVID-19 Testing to the Maritime Industry

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Care, Inc., an international medical management and cost containment service provider exclusively to the maritime industry, today announced it has partnered with 1Health.io, the leading technology company that provides precision testing as a service, to provide saliva-based COVID-19 tests to ship owners, managers and crew members traveling to United States ports.

1Health.io empowers partners with the ability to offer convenient, non-invasive, and remote options for precision diagnostic testing. Partners can offer patients, customers or employees diagnostic testing that eliminates inconvenient or even risky visits to testing centers while also eliminating long wait times for results. 1Health.io’s platform allows partners, like Future Care, to launch their private, secure and scalable testing portal quickly, and to have tracking and reporting that is essential for supporting a large distributed team.

“Given that many of our clients are not based in the United States and their ships spend only a brief time in a US port our ability through 1Health.io to have the crew self-administer the test while here and see their results onboard ship or at home via the individual secure portal in 48 hours is a welcome resource for our clients,” said Christina DeSimone, Future Care’s President and CEO. “The 1Health.io testing platform has proved to be a gamechanger in maritime COVID-19 testing, and we fully expect that it will help the cruise ship crews return to work, safely, when the time comes.“

1Health.io provides testing as a service, enabling partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self-administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA earlier this year.

Early in the pandemic, cruise ships sitting in United States ports were identified as a high-risk environment due to the high density of passengers and crew. As cruise lines prepare for reopening in late 2020 and 2021, Future Care is prepared to assist the industry through the use of 1Health.io’s test kits both in promoting infection-free re-boarding through easy to administer self-testing conducted prior to boarding.

“We aim to make precision testing easy and accessible for everyone and have developed the first technology infrastructure that makes precision testing into a service that our partners can use to launch testing in days to any of their customers anywhere in the country,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1Health.io. “Crew members in the maritime industry, both of private cruise lines and commercial shipping, are often dispersed across the country before they meet for departure. Our saliva-based COVID-19 tests allow the crew to take the test wherever they are in the United States, so they can get back to work quickly and safely, without any delays from trying to find a testing site in a new city or lab lag times.”

The tests can be taken from anywhere in the United States - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample or can also be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1Health.io online platform.

For more information about Future Care’s COVID-19 testing for your crewmembers please contact Krista Welch kwelch@futurecareinc.com or FC Info info@futurecareinc.com.

About Future Care, Inc.

Future Care is an international medical management and cost containment service provider exclusively to the maritime industry, serving shipowners and P&I Clubs in fulfilling the medical needs of seafarers, aboard ship and on land. The Company was founded in 1998 by CEO and President Christina DeSimone, who brought her unique brand of medical case management for land-based employees directly to shipowners and ship managers, to better manage the medical care of their crews. Future Care has grown rapidly since then, filling a need in the maritime community for expert management of seafarers’ medical treatment and services around the globe, including telemedical advice and Covid-19 response solutions to the ship’s captain/medical officer while at sea.

About 1Health.io

1Health.io is the pioneer in enabling precision testing as a service, making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1Health.io’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actional next steps after testing. 1Health.io keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1Health.io.