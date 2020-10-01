London based BABB partners with Cigniti Technologies for software testing of their cryptocurrency platform.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BABB, the blockchain banking and fundraising challenger, partners with Cigniti Technologies to leverage its cutting-edge Quality Engineering expertise.

The BABB business model is primarily delivered via their mobile apps. BABB wanted to ensure their application is highly secure, provides the best user experience and keeps pace with changing market conditions. This demanded an intense and structured approach to testing across devices and platforms (iOS and Android).

Cigniti leveraged its proven mobile quality engineering methodology to perform both functional and non-functional testing of the BABB mobile app. The team executed user acceptance testing of the key user journeys that includes multiple functionalities and features. Cigniti also performed security testing in the form of dynamic application security testing, mobile application security testing and API security testing.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti Technologies said, “We are excited to be a part of BABB’s journey and look forward to growing in the space of cryptocurrency. Blockchain is being implemented across industries that will impact our day-to-day lives. It becomes imperative for organisations to pay heed to the quality and testing needs of these technologies.”

On this journey with Cigniti, Grant Van Wyk, CTO of BABB stated, “The current ‘unbanked’ world market of approximately 2 billion people represents a $380B untapped industry. Our launch in the UK is just the beginning. To be able to scale up and grow rapidly it was crucial to have an independent specialist ensure the quality of our platforms. Cigniti has demonstrated the steep learning curve and agility required to test such a platform.”

About BABB

BABB, a company that aims to become the World Bank for the Micro-Economy, stands for Bank Account Based Blockchain. It offers a hybrid decentralised financial service system using a utility ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. Their vision is to increase businesses on a global scale by improving financial support in communities, help improve living conditions, and have an overall impact on countries and the global economy especially those underserved by traditional financial systems.

About Cigniti

Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent QE & Software Testing Services. Cigniti’s 2,500+ experienced professionals are spread across the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, India, Dubai, Australia and South Africa. Cigniti’s test offerings include QE, Advisory & Transformation, Digital Assurance, and QA solutions.