KRISPY KREME® ‘Sweet-or-Treat’ Saturdays and Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts are the Sweetest Solutions for Safe Halloween Celebrations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2020 has been scary enough, and now many of our favorite Halloween traditions are at risk, with only 7 percent of adults saying that they or their children plan to trick-or-treat the same way they usually do, according to new research from Morning Consult. Fear not! Krispy Kreme is taking spooky right out of the season, giving fans a sweeter way to Trick-or-Treat where guests can safely be sweet to others while treating themselves.

Introducing “Sweet-or-Treat” Saturdays: every Saturday from Oct. 10 through Halloween, Krispy Kreme will offer a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen to give to family, friends or neighbors with the purchase of any dozen. Each Sweet-or-Treat Original Glazed® dozen is individually wrapped and includes a not-so-scary special edition Jack-o’-Lantern Doughnut. Fans can redeem the Sweet-or-Treat dozens offer at participating shops in the U.S., via drive thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme will introduce a new batch of monsters so sweet, they’ll turn Halloween on its head. Available starting Oct. 5, Krispy Kreme’s Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts are the sweetest take on three classic Halloween monsters that incite doughnut delight instead of fright:

Frank Monster Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in green icing, and decorated like a classic monster with icing, sprinkles, and pretzel piece bolts. Don't be shocked. Frank is sweet.

A doughnut filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in green icing, and decorated like a classic monster with icing, sprinkles, and pretzel piece bolts. Don't be shocked. Frank is sweet. Drake Monster Doughnut: A doughnut with raspberry filling, dipped in light purple icing, and decorated like a classic monster with icing and sugar piece eyes. ​Those aren't fangs… they're Drake's sweet teeth.

A doughnut with raspberry filling, dipped in light purple icing, and decorated like a classic monster with icing and sugar piece eyes. ​Those aren't fangs… they're Drake's sweet teeth. Wolfie Monster Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a werewolf with Chocolate Kreme™, a sugar piece face and cinnamon sugar cereal ears. So good it’ll make you howl. ​

“This Halloween, we're trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy the season,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Instead of asking for sweet treats, let’s give them away to all the neighbors, family and friends we appreciate so much. It’s not a normal Halloween, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it a sweet one.”

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering guests a FREE doughnut of choice when they wear a costume on Halloween to participating U.S. shops or drive-thrus.

Share how you’re reverse trick-or-treating this Halloween and sweetening the spooky season by using #SweetOrTreat and #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information regarding Krispy Kreme’s Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/halloween2020.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.