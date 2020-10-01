Northern Neck Insurance Company Implements Guidewire InsuranceNow

IRVINGTON, Va. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Neck Insurance Company, a “Virginia only” insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Northern Neck successfully implemented InsuranceNow to modernize its infrastructure and increase operational efficiency. The company implemented InsuranceNow for all of its lines of business simultaneously.

“With InsuranceNow, we have a modern, customer-centric core system offering disaster recovery and scalability, while reducing our own internal system maintenance requirements,” said Pam Walker, senior vice president, Information Technology, Northern Neck. “User feedback about the system has been positive regarding increased productivity in claims processing due to the embedded workflow. Agents are also able to use InsuranceNow to process more transaction types than in the past. Through direct agent access to InsuranceNow, we no longer need a separate portal for agents to provide services to their customers.”

“We congratulate Northern Neck on its successful InsuranceNow implementation,” said David Burns, vice president, Professional Services, InsuranceNow, Guidewire Software. “We are thrilled that InsuranceNow is providing Northern Neck with a value-based P&C core platform as a cloud service to continue its mission of helping Virginians protect their financial futures by insuring their homes and most valuable possessions.”

