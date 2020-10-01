LIBERTY Launches “Community Smiles” Program in Florida to Help Enrollees Navigate Social Needs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIBERTY Dental Plan (“LIBERTY”) announces the launch of the new “Community Smiles” Program to help our Florida Medicaid enrollees address barriers to health and connect to free or reduced-cost community resources.

Research shows the Social Determinants of Health, which include a variety of behavioral and environmental factors, serve as barriers to health and may have a greater impact on health outcomes than health care. These barriers – such as a lack of transportation and childcare – can also prevent enrollees from accessing their dental benefits and adhering to treatment plans, which contribute to poor oral health, untreated dental disease, and missed days of work and school.

LIBERTY developed this initiative to support our enrollees and promote ‘whole person’ health. After the program’s initial launch in California and Nevada, thousands of enrollees took advantage of the opportunity to search for and connect with community programs, particularly housing, food, and health care resources. “We believe we are in a unique position to help our enrollees and we are proud they turned to us for support,” said Amir Neshat, LIBERTY founder and CEO.

LIBERTY staff will help enrollees who express that they have social needs search for and connect with community programs in their area. Enrollees can access the program by:

Texting LDPSMILES to 22925;

Calling the LIBERTY Call Center at 1-833-276-0850 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Friday;

Engaging our outreach staff; and,

Inquiring with their assigned Case Manager (for enrollees participating in our Case Management Program).

LIBERTY also offers enrollees the ability to self-search for programs on our website using a platform called Aunt Bertha: https://communityresources.libertydentalplan.com

Aunt Bertha was started in 2010 to offer an easier way for people in need to find social services directly and electronically. Aunt Bertha has since built the largest network of free and reduced cost social assistance in every ZIP Code across the United States — this includes federal, state, county, municipal, and local programs in the biggest cities and smallest towns.

“Everyone will seek help at some point in their life, whether for themselves or on behalf of someone else,” says Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of Aunt Bertha. “Which is why I’m thrilled to be working with LIBERTY Dental Plan on the ‘Community Smiles’ program. This marks the first time we’ve partnered with a dental benefits corporation and it gives us the opportunity to connect their thousands of enrollees with local services that address their unique needs.”