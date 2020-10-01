Metabo HPT Expands the MultiVolt™ System with the Industry’s First Battery-Only Cordless Duplex Nailer

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabo HPT today announced the newest addition to the MultiVolt™ system, the industry’s first battery-only cordless Duplex Nailer (model NR3675DD). This Duplex Nailer combines Metabo HPT’s reputation as the Pro Preferred Brand of Pneumatic Nailers* with its unique Lifetime Tool Warranty on cordless tools to deliver the quality and performance expected from a Metabo HPT nailer. This unique tool immediately increases jobsite efficiency, saving money and valuable time when concrete forming or building temporary scaffolding. The MultiVolt Duplex Nailer comes to market with a 2020 Pro Tool Innovation Award from Pro Tool Reviews for best-in-class products that are ahead of their time. This tool joins the MultiVolt Rebar Bender/Cutter (VB3616DA) to create the ultimate cordless platform for concrete professionals!

This Cordless Duplex Nailer is here to revolutionize concrete forming on the jobsite. Hand-driving duplex nails will quickly become a thing of the past. Thanks to Metabo HPT’s Air Spring Drive System and 36V MultiVolt battery, you can leave the hammer behind and save valuable time. By combining the reliability of Metabo HPT’s proven cordless nailer technology, along with the power of MultiVolt battery technology, this cordless Duplex nailer can drive Duplex fasteners all day long. This tool is capable of driving up to 900 16D 3-1/2” Duplex nails per charge using the included 2.5Ah MultiVolt battery (model 371751M). For longer days, it can be powered by the 4.0Ah MultiVolt battery (model 372121M), driving up to 1,200 Duplex nails on a single charge! The NR3675DD Duplex Nailer accepts 6D, 8D, and 16D plastic strip collated Duplex nails, available from Metabo HPT.

This ground-breaking cordless Duplex nailer produces high output energy that can drive 2 nails per second with a pneumatic-like feel due to Metabo HPT’s unique Air Spring Drive System. The NR3675DD features a brushless motor for longer runtime, increased power, and extended durability with essentially no maintenance. With zero ramp-up time, there’s no waiting for the tool to wind up – simply turn on the tool on the simplified control panel, and you’re ready to go.

The MultiVolt Duplex Nailer is equipped with a dry-fire lockout system and tool-less depth of drive adjustment. Selective actuation lets the user decide between bump and sequential modes for added flexibility. For increased user safety, this tool features a pivoting belt hook and side lock switch to prevent accidental firing. The cordless Duplex nailer can be relied upon to last, and Metabo HPT’s Lifetime Lithium Ion tool body warranty makes it a safe bet for the long haul. It weighs just 10.8lbs with the included 2.5Ah MultiVolt battery and provides impressive power and runtime, allowing the user to work all day on just a single charge.

*Based on 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, & 2019 Product Brand Survey for Pneumatic Nailers in Builder & Developer Magazine