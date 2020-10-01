Iron Bow Technologies Extends SLED Reach with Cyber Security Solutions Contract Award available through OMNIA Partners

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial and healthcare markets, today announced it has been awarded a Region 4 Education Services Center (ESC) contract for cyber security solutions, associated products and services through OMNIA Partners. Through this contract, Iron Bow will be able to provide services and solutions to state and local government agencies, school districts, universities, public agencies and nonprofits through Iron Bow Technologies.

This contract, effective October 1, 2020, will be available through September 30, 2023 (with an option to be renewed annually for an additional two years) and expands Iron Bow’s reach into the SLED market. Iron Bow brings decades of experience serving federal government, commercial and SLED clients, including more recently their contract award with Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) providing end-user devices as a service along with a full spectrum of managed services.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with OMNIA Partners through this award to provide state and local end users an easy and accessible resource to procure cyber security solutions,” said Bill Saltenberger, General Manager for Commercial Enterprises, State, Local and Education Sales at Iron Bow Technologies. “This partnership validates our continued investments and commitment to providing our SLED clients with best in class technology solutions to further their missions and meet their goals.”

OMNIA Partners is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Region 4 ESC established this contract with the goal of creating a national cooperative contract for Cyber Security Solutions and Services in order to simplify procurement and offer cost savings for OMNIA Partners’ network of public sector agencies. For more information, visit OMNIAPartners.com/publicsector.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities. Working with government, commercial and healthcare clients, Iron Bow brings a depth of technical expertise as well as domain and market knowledge to deliver the right solution to achieve desired business outcomes. Iron Bow partners with clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with their mission. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners ensures clients implement appropriate cutting edge technology in support of objectives. Iron Bow was ranked #2 on the most recent 2019 Washington Business Journal Largest Cybersecurity Companies in Greater D.C. listing.