Variety Fun Features Bourbon Foods USA For Snack Subscription Box

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bourbon Foods USA’s sweet snacks Chocolatey Tree Stump Cookies will soon be featured in Variety Fun snack subscription boxes for the month of October 2020. Made with crispy, crunchy cookie and dipped in rich chocolate, these are a playful party treat or an anytime snack for the whole family to enjoy.

“When we feature a new snack brand in our subscription boxes like Chocolatey Tree Stump Cookies, it’s our way of showing our subscribers that we love introducing them to new snacks, while still keeping in mind their love of the classics,” says Ilya Avshalumov. “At the end of the day, making our Variety Fun subscribers excited is the goal.” - Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun.

Both brands value family, fun, happiness, and the act of bringing people together through food, making them the perfect partners in showcasing these snacks.

About Bourbon Food USA

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Niigata, Japan, Bourbon Corporation has been committed to providing consumers with a full range of high-quality confectionery, snack foods and beverages. Its customer-first philosophy with an emphasis in quality assurance has made Bourbon a beloved and trusted brand in Japan and beyond. Bourbon holds the number one market share position in biscuits/cookies in Japan.

To learn more, visit bourbonfoodsusa.com

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly launched brands that are in need of a platform.

To learn more, visit varietyfun.com