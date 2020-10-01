TechnipFMC Awarded a Large Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Payara Development

LONDON & PARIS & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a large(1) contract by Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (“EEPGL”) for the subsea system for the proposed Payara project.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system, including 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and ten manifolds along with associated controls and tie-in equipment.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea stated: “ We are delighted to take the next step in the partnership established with ExxonMobil and the country of Guyana for their subsea developments. As a continuation from Liza phase 1 and 2, this award is a tribute to the value created through this partnership and will also lead to growing further TechnipFMC’s local presence in Guyana. We continue to develop and deliver the most advanced proven subsea technologies enabling these developments with the schedule certainty required for the Payara Project first oil.”

In support of this project, TechnipFMC will continue hiring and training Guyanese engineers.

Payara is the second oil discovery in the Stabroek Block located approximately 193 km (120 miles) offshore Guyana with water depths of 1,500 m (4,900 ft) to 1,900 m (6,200 ft). ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), is the operator.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract ranges between $500 million and $1 billion.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.