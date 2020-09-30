AXS Expands Offerings in Canadian Entertainment Market by Partnering With the Calgary Stampede

LOS ANGELES & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a global leader in ID based mobile ticketing technology, has entered into an exciting multi-year agreement with the Calgary Stampede.

The Calgary Stampede is a not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates western heritage, culture and community spirit. Host of the world-renowned Calgary Stampede, long hailed the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the organization is also home to year-round meeting and convention facilities, western events, youth and agriculture programs. AXS, a long-time partner of the legendary Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Day’s of 47 out of Salt Lake City, UT, will exclusively facilitate the mobile ticketing and entry during the annual Calgary Stampede celebration.

“Our goal is to provide Calgary Stampede guests with the best possible experience, even before they set foot on Stampede Park,” says Sharon Garnett, the Calgary Stampede’s Director of Event Operations. “Utilizing everything AXS has to offer will allow us to tailor the ticket purchasing experience specifically to the needs of our guests.”

AXS will bring its robust data intelligence and reporting to the Canadian province, arming the Stampede with real-time data feeds that will allow the organization to make real-time decisions across all operations, while offering the best data security and ease of purchase.

“Purchasing a ticket is often the first big step people make when planning their visit to the Calgary Stampede. We want to ensure it is a smooth, seamless experience, and we know partnering with AXS will help us do that,” says Garnett.

"AXS is incredibly proud to partner with the Calgary Stampede," says Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer for AXS. "The Calgary Stampede has a long and successful history. AXS will bring a seamless and secure ticketing experience to fans while also driving new technologies and solutions for the Calgary Stampede. We're excited for Calgary's community to see how this commitment will further enhance their live experience."

For More Information, Contact:

Sharon Garnett

Director, Event Operations

T 403.261.0574

sharon.garnett@calgarystampede.com

calgarystampede.com

facebook.com/calgarystampede

twitter.com/calgarystampede

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.