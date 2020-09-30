Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners Simplify IT Experience to Drive Employee Engagement

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fostering a highly collaborative community of technology partners building innovative and engaging solution extensions to solve modern business challenges, Kronos Incorporated today introduced additional Workforce Dimensions partner applications in the Kronos Marketplace.
Kronos will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Oct. 1, 2020 following its merger with Ultimate Software to become one of the largest cloud companies in the world focused on human capital management and workforce management.
News Facts
-
Showcasing the unparalleled flexibility and extensibility of the Kronos D5 platform, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners actively collaborate with Kronos to deliver applications and solution extensions that enhance employee engagement through a simplified IT experience.
- Workforce Dimensions is fully embedded inside a variety of partner and vertical-specific solutions, including GK Software’s cloud4retail platform, OmniPOS, empowering employees to make importance work-life harmony decisions – like requesting time off and swapping shifts – without leaving their station or breaking the flow of work.
- In continual pursuit of modernizing payday for the 72% of U.S. workers who want early wage access, Workforce Dimensions now seamlessly integrates with financial wellness providers DailyPay and FinFit to make earnings available before payday and to offer an alternative to high-interest credit cards and loans. They join additional financial wellness providers collaborating with Kronos.
- To improve learning and performance, Laudio leverages artificial intelligence analyzing Workforce Dimensions data to suggest personalized staff interactions and deliver leadership best practices to healthcare managers, while Relias provides SaaS-based professional development and educational solutions for healthcare and human services organizations to elevate care team performance and drive better financial and clinical outcomes.
- Field-based or deskless workers and people managers benefit from collaborations with Butterfly.ai, which allows organizations to collect employee feedback directly within Workforce Dimensions to help managers enhance leadership abilities and employee engagement, and Skedulo, which leverages Workforce Dimensions data in the Deskless Productivity Cloud. Beekeeper provides critical employee communications and delivers shift availability notifications to those without regular computer access during their shift.
- Easing the administrative burden of complex, error-prone, or manually intensive record keeping and planning, LeaveLogic provides guided leave planning and education to employees while helping human resources teams streamline their leave program workflows and processes, and Blue Marble seamlessly pulls employee records into the global payroll solution WebGlobe.
- To help organizations achieve operational excellence, LaborPro by Connors Group applies engineered labor standards to Workforce Dimensions, creating sustainable labor model execution. OLS Access Control automatically pulls people data from Workforce Dimensions to ensure security and generate accurate staff rosters in the event of an emergency.
- Kronos provides Workforce Central customers with a significant head-start in their migration to Workforce Dimensions and primeARCHIVE helps organizations efficiently maintain vast volumes of historical data in the cloud to support compliance, audits, and data analytics.
Supporting Quotes
-
Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos
“As more organizations put workforce management at the center of their frontline employee experience strategies, our highly collaborative network of Workforce Dimensions technology partners are wholly focused on streamlining, simplifying, and improving many of the processes adjacent to workforce management that create friction and frustration for managers and employees every day. By providing a great technology experience, organizations can drive user adoption, enhance retention, and more effectively build high-performing teams.”
Supporting Resources
- Kronos and Ultimate Software will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Oct. 1, propelled by its tagline, “Our purpose is people.”
- Follow UKG on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
- UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) CEO Aron Ain transforms employee engagement into a growth strategy in “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
- Learn how the Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network fosters collaboration to create innovative product extensions to solve critical business challenges and drive user adoption.
- Read an IDC report on how Kronos leverages its workforce management suite for contact tracing.
- Explore the Kronos Value Estimator to assess organizational challenges, benchmark challenges against industry peers, and quantify the savings and value driven by Kronos solutions.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Kronos and Ultimate together will be known as UKG.
© 2020 Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.