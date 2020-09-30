Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners Simplify IT Experience to Drive Employee Engagement

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fostering a highly collaborative community of technology partners building innovative and engaging solution extensions to solve modern business challenges, Kronos Incorporated today introduced additional Workforce Dimensions partner applications in the Kronos Marketplace.

Kronos will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Oct. 1, 2020 following its merger with Ultimate Software to become one of the largest cloud companies in the world focused on human capital management and workforce management.

News Facts

Supporting Quotes

Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos

“As more organizations put workforce management at the center of their frontline employee experience strategies, our highly collaborative network of Workforce Dimensions technology partners are wholly focused on streamlining, simplifying, and improving many of the processes adjacent to workforce management that create friction and frustration for managers and employees every day. By providing a great technology experience, organizations can drive user adoption, enhance retention, and more effectively build high-performing teams.”

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Kronos and Ultimate together will be known as UKG.

© 2020 Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.