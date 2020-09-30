$1 Million Program Launched to Assist Northern and Central California Communities Impacted by Wildfires in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As more than two dozen active wildfires continue to burn across California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) have each announced a commitment to provide $500,000—for an aggregate total of $1 million—in charitable contributions to support residents and communities impacted by wildfires this year.

With 2020 already among the most destructive fire seasons on record, with more than 8,100 fires burning 3.8 million acres in California since January, PG&E’s and The Foundation’s contributions will focus on wildfire response, recovery and relief programs. These donations come either from shareholder funds or The PG&E Corporation Foundation, not PG&E customers.

As part of this total commitment, today PG&E announced it will contribute $250,000 to 20 community organizations. The funding will support: nonprofits responding to food insecurity in vulnerable communities already impacted this wildfire season; local Community Foundations providing immediate relief to displaced and impacted residents; and volunteer fire departments.

“UpValley Family Centers supports northern Napa Valley residents during times of disaster. We appreciate PG&E’s support of our work to distribute emergency aid and other vital services. This grant will help us serve 30 households impacted by the Hennessey Fire, including providing emergency financial assistance to families that have lost property or wages, to assist with paying rent and utilities and purchase household necessities,” said Jenny Ocon, executive director of UpValley Family Centers.

The grants will support organizations assisting residents and communities affected by recent wildfires in PG&E’s service area, including Zogg in Shasta County, Glass in Napa County, August Complex in multiple counties, North Complex in Plumas County, LNU Lightning Complex in multiple North Bay counties, CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, Dolan in Monterey County and Creek in Fresno County.

“As these devastating wildfires continue to upend lives and communities, we all have a responsibility to help lift up our neighbors during these trying times. PG&E is grateful for the work of various community organizations helping residents get back on their feet. We’re proud to support these groups, and we’ll continue to look for ways to lend a helping hand,” said Bill Smith, Interim CEO of PG&E Corporation.

Continuing Support for Impacted Communities

In August, in a first phase of commitments aimed at wildfire relief, PG&E provided $100,000 in contributions to the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire Relief Fund for shelters and community support, and $50,000 in grants to the California Association of Food Banks’ Rapid Response Fund to support food insecurity relief.

Additionally, The Foundation has committed to matching up to $50,000 in PG&E employee contributions to wildfire relief. The Foundation will match employee contributions to five featured charities supporting wildfire assistance. The employee contributions and 1:1 matching funds total up to $100,000 in support.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.