CORRECTING and REPLACING Content Guru Chosen by Leading Technology Company; Stands Up Remote Business Process Operations (BPO) in Under 48 Hours

Content Guru Chosen by Leading Technology Company; Stands Up Remote Business Process Operations (BPO) in Under 48 Hours

Content Guru, global leader in cloud contact center solutions, has announced that Cognosante, a leading government technology provider that delivers services including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) capabilities, has rapidly deployed Content Guru’s pure-play Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) service offering, storm®, to support a government loan program.

Cognosante is a technology company on a mission to transform health and human services systems in the US. It helps public sector organizations modernize and optimize their customer experience programs, enterprise systems solutions, data integration efforts, data standards, and business process operations.

In the face of a global health crisis, Cognosante chose Content Guru’s storm solution to support a large federal agency, due to storm‘s virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities, and cutting-edge AI technology.

Working to an extremely tight deadline, Content Guru enabled 100 contact center agents to move to a remote working model in less than 48 hours, a timeframe unheard of in the industry. After just 10 days, Content Guru scaled the project to support over 350 agents, with a peak daily call volume just over 110,000 calls. In total, storm has processed almost 3 million calls since July 1st 2020.

Content Guru has a rich history of providing mission-critical cloud communications in the public sector. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has worked with large organizations globally, including the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) Universal Credit, to keep essential operations running in the face of huge disruption and unpredictable contact volumes.

Andrew Casson, Vice President of Sales in the US at Content Guru, commented: “I am pleased with how quickly and smoothly this project deployment with Cognosante has gone. Content Guru has a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors globally, and we are able to deploy our award-winning cloud solution faster and more reliably than our competitors. We look forward to working on similar projects, and helping more organizations deliver best-in-class customer experience at scale, including while working remotely.”

Douglas Neff, Chief Information Officer, at Cognosante, added: “Typically, a project of this scale would take months to deploy in the public sector arena. As such, we are delighted with the work the Content Guru team has done to furnish us with the storm solution within such a short time frame. We have processed a huge number of calls for an large federal agency during the pandemic, and storm has coped seamlessly with this traffic.”

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a leading provider of healthcare and human services technology solutions. The company’s expertise includes developing, delivering, and supporting customer experience programs, enterprise systems solutions, data integration efforts, business process operations programs, and emerging technologies like telehealth and knowledge translation. Serving government organizations nationwide, Cognostane provides its customers with meaningful insights, increased performance, and greater integration across programs, systems, and populations—empowering agencies to accomplish their missions. Together, Cognosante is solving the nation’s health and safety challenges with technology, innovation, and purpose.

Learn more at cognosante.com

About Content Guru

A leader in cloud communications, Content Guru supplies mission critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions to hundreds of large organizations across the globe.

Content Guru’s cloud-first platform, storm ®, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centers meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by hundreds of organizations across the US, Europe and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and government through to travel and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include NHS 111, UK Power Networks, G4S, Serco and Rail Delivery Group.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP